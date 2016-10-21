Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / staff reporter

Wang Chi-sui’s (王綺穗) introspective paintings of rain are currently on display at Meet Art Space. But Gazing Breath (凝息) is not just a series of rainy day scenes. Rather, Wang imbues many of her own personal thoughts and emotions in each piece. The idea is that when we’re gazing out into a landscape, we’re not just admiring a pretty scene. Our minds are also processing our surroundings as we project our own thoughts onto what we see. In other words, it’s human nature to draw comparisons with other places we’ve seen in the past. Wang also explores the idea of memory, where rain underscores the idea that the further away from the past we get, the more our memory blurs.

■ Meet Art Space (藝聚空間), 4, Aly 17, Ln 170, Zhongxiao E Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市忠孝東路四段170巷17弄4號), tel: (02) 8773-0633. Open daily from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Oct. 25

Huang Po-jen (黃柏仁) pays tribute to man’s best friend in his series of dog sculptures at Powen Gallery. The artist grew up surrounded by dogs and, at one point in his life, cared for more than 20 of them. The Dog’s Notes (狗札記), however, is not just about human-canine relations, but also what we can learn from them. Loyal, playful and happy — there’s a reason why they are called our best friends. Humans, on the other hand, are prone to deceit and destruction. The underlying message in Huang’s humorous and lively sculptures is simple: humans should learn how to be more like dogs. This is particularly striking, especially when alienation has come to define much of our society.

■ Powen Gallery (紅野畫廊), 11, Ln 164, Songjiang Rd, Taipei City (台北市松江路164巷11號), tel: (02) 2523-6009. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Until Oct. 30

Sound artist Wang Fu-jui (王福瑞) challenges the way art is viewed in his latest solo exhibition, Transparent Imagery of Sound (透明響像), at Project Fulfill Art Space. Here, art is heard, not seen, as visitors stand in front of a blank canvas and rely solely on their sense of sound. Though Wang also uses visual aids such as flashing lights, they do not match up perfectly with the transmitted sound waves in terms of rhythms or beats, thus challenging the way we think of audio-visual dynamics.

■ Project Fulfill Art Space (就在藝術空間), 2, Alley 45, Ln 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷45弄2號), tel: (02) 2707-6942. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until Nov. 20

An exhibition on the idea of depression may not sound appealing, but Chen An-an (陳安安) and Huang Shao-ying (黃韶瑩) explore the topic in ways that are complex, tragic and beautiful. Chen’s giant-sized sculptures of tunnels and roses made from tarry black aluminum foil serve as figurative motifs over her struggles with her sexuality. Though the color black usually connotes something sinister, it can also be viewed as being symbolic of putting up defense mechanisms or lying to yourself in order to blend in with mainstream society. Huang, who grew up on a farm in Pingtung, explores the negative aspects of consumerism and the monotony of going through the motions of daily life — or, “repetitive labor,” as she calls it. She uses a lot of farm imagery in her installations — fur, feathers, gunny sacks — and the results are gut-wrenching but powerful. The installations will be on display starting tomorrow at Pon Ding, in The Dynamic of Melancholia (憂鬱的反動力).