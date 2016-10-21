Highlight: Regular’s night

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The Austrian-Taipei Society will be holding their monthly Stammtisch tonight. Held the third Friday of every month at Der Lowe Bavarian restaurant, the gatherings are meant to be fun, casual and more inclusive than a stammtisch in Germany or Austria. The word “stammtisch” normally refers to the “regulars” table where a group of friends would occupy the same table at a restaurant each time they meet — some will even have cups with their names on it.

For a belated Oktoberfest celebration, tonight’s festivities include a Bavarian triathlon: speed drinking contests, sausage eating contests and a contest to see who can hold a liter of beer (half a liter for ladies) in a glass for the longest. For those just interested in eating, the menu consists of bierwursts and pork knuckle. The Austrian-Taipei Society also organizes other regular events such as film screenings and outdoor concerts.

■ Tonight at 7pm at Der Lowe Bavarian restaurant (巴獅子德國餐廳), 19, Ln 63, Dunhua S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路二段63巷19號).

■ Admission is free, for more information, including how to secure your place, visit: www.facebook.com/events/778863225585930