Highlight: A ‘B.ooming’ dance scene

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Choreographer Benson Tsai (蔡博丞) has been all around Europe over the past two years, showing his work at dance festivals and choreographic competitions and meeting a lot of other young dancer/choreographers from around the world.

Tsai decided he wanted to share what he has seen with dance fans at home and so his company, B.DANCE (丞舞製作團隊), put together a program of international prize-winning choregraphers for Taipei National University of the Arts’ Kuandu Arts Festival.

Tsai envisions this year’s B.OOM, which opens on Thursday next week, as the first in a series of cross-border platforms to boost international cultural exchanges in dance.

The choreographers who will be presenting their work are: Idan Sharab from Israel (Yours), Francesca Foscarini from Italy (Grandmother), Antonin Comestaz from France (Then, Before, Now, Once More) and Joeri Alexander Dubbe from The Netherlands (Enfant) as well as Tsai (Hugin/Munin). Each of the dances runs 10 to 20 minutes.

■ Taipei National University of the Arts Dance Theater (國立臺北藝術大學展演藝術中心舞蹈廳), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號)

■ Thursday, Oct. 27 and Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$800 and NT$1,200, available online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door.

■ Additional performances in Kaoshiung on Nov. 12 and 13 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm as part of the Taiwan Dance Platform’s Chemistry I and II (化學反應) shows at the Weiwuying Arts Festival. A limited number of NT$500 tickets are still available. For more information, go to the festival’s Web site (waf.org.tw).