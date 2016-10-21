Highlight: Taipei Art Book Fair & More

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

From April’s Singapore event to last month’s installments in Tokyo and New York, art book fairs seem to be all the rage. This weekend, Taipei will be holding its own extravaganza, which will feature more than 60 local and international exhibitors presenting books by creators, artists, publishers, art magazines and galleries. For those who don’t want to leaf through the pages, there will be live readings and also a room where selected books are projected onto the walls.

In addition, there will be live music, talks, a rooftop party and, according to the event Facebook page, “lots and lots of sponges,” which is the fair’s theme. Not only will the sponges take form in the main visuals and large art installations provided by experimental art team Super Add, the organizers have also encouraged the exhibitors to include either sponge-themed decorations or even books in their displays.

Using a sponge as the theme not only embodies the spirit of randomness (as the fair is a bunch of different components that people put together), but also alludes to the absorption of knowledge. It also symbolizes that this book fair will keep evolving in the future as a sponge can both take in and emit material.

■ Tomorrow from 11am to 10pm and Sunday from 11am to 8pm at Polymer Art Space (空場藝術聚落), 3F, 9, Beitou Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市北投路一段9號3樓)

■ Admission is NT$80 for one day, NT$100 for both. Limited special tickets with goodies are available at NT$480 for one person and NT$926 for two

■ Visit www.facebook.com/taipeiartbookfair (mostly in Chinese) for more details