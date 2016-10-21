Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Bill Sharp, a Fellow at the Institute of Taiwan History, Academia Sinica and host of podcast Asia in Review will give a talk about his recent experiences of being behind the “bamboo curtain” in Tibet, as well as Taiwan’s military preparedness and the “turquoise factor” in the nation’s politics.

■ Ting Ting Tsuei Yu (婷婷翠玉), 174, Anhe Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市安和路二段174號)

■ Seating for the talk is limited. Contact Jerome Keating at jkeating@ms67.hinet.net. A breakfast, average meal is NT$100 to NT$150, is the admission

Theater

Internationally-acclaimed avant-garde theater director Theodoros Terzopoulos and Taiwan’s Ten Drum Arts Percussion Group (謝十擊鼓樂團) will team up to give a free performance of the classic Greek tragedy, The Bacchae, tomorrow in the plaza between Taipei’s National Theater Concert Hall and the National Theater. The drama about Dionysus forming his own religion of debauchery will showcase the collision as well as integration between the East and the West.

■ Liberty Plaza, between the National Theater and National Concert Hall

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Admission is free

Contemporary

La Querida will host an evening of Reggae tomorrow with France’s Deejay Taili and guests.

■ 1, Yumen Street, Taipei City (台北市玉門街一號 )

■ Show starts at 9pm

■ Admission is free

Post-rock act Triple Deer, country/disco/alternative rock outfit The Tic Tac and indie rock group Posh Inverse (優雅逆轉) will perform tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. On Sunday, it is funk/acid jazz combo Icy Ball (冰球樂團), pop punks Pa Pun (怕胖團) and Functional Tool Guys (工具人). At Korner, a club located inside The Wall, prolific US DJ and producer Lotic, whose sound the club calls “an apocalyptic mix of haunting synth melodies, destructive beats and skewed experimental electronica,” will play tonight. He will be joined by Sonia and Tzusing, among others. Tomorrow it is Oskar Offermann, who will play his version of techno house with guests Toska, Andy Chiu and others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows at The Wall start at 7:30pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$600 tonight and NT$400 Sunday; Korner shows are NT$650 tonight and NT$400 tomorrow, available online through thewall.tw

Songstress and rocker Wing (俞心嵐) plays on Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$450. Tickets are available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Electronic/new wave band Jade Eyes (孔雀眼) and shoegaze, dream pop and noise pop act TuT will each perform a set tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). Punk rockers Inhuman (非人物種) and garage rock mavens The White Eyes (白目樂隊) will play on Sunday.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start tonight at 8:30pm and Sunday at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$400 tonight and NT$450 Sunday, available through www.indievox.com

It is a night of house, funk and dance tonight at indie rock club Revolver with Persona, Rooted Vek, J-Six and Turbid Kuei Kui, among others. As always, the venue will host two parties tomorrow. The first, beginning at 7:30pm, features a menu of folk and indie rock with The Tic Tac and Japan’s Chima. At 11:50, the party continues with XuXu and Proto Human Garbage, who will play their version of house, funk and dance. Live bands Fairies, Y2K and Vicky Sun take the stage on Sunday for some covers, folk and rock.