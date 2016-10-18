An uneven ride across six pavilions

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

With an opening ceremony inaugurated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and other officials as well as international city representatives, there could not have been a higher-profile commencement to the International Design House Exhibition, which is sort of a climax to two years of World Design Capital Taipei activities.

To check out whether the hardware lives up to the hype, the Taipei Times visited the exhibit this weekend, which is housed in six pavilions at Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park and focuses on how to use design to improve a city.

Before even reaching the exhibition, however, the hype is at risk of falling flat because there is no significant signage around the entrances that could attract passersby into the venue.

Once you enter, however, the brightly-colored wayfinding system makes the exhibit easily navigable. Each pavilion is put together by a different curator, making them quite different in atmosphere, content and organization.

THE PAVILIONS

The Power of Taiwan Design, the first pavilion, has as its theme “breakthrough,” displaying eight Taiwanese enterprises as well as a Taiwan-Japan collaboration display.

The hall has a splashy entrance with various design products on metal rod and glass displays surrounded by giant color-changing inflatable spheres. Walk further into the hall, though, and things start feeling too much like a trade show rather than a design exhibit as you walk through sections displaying the products, history and philosophy of each company.

Some of the displays are interesting — such as longtime meat company T-Ham’s (台畜) screen prints of various meat packages hanging on actual meat hooks — but you can’t shake the feeling that this is actually the Creative Expo, which took place in the same space earlier this year.

Event Notes What: International Design House Exhibition (國際設計大展) When: Until Oct. 30, open daily from 10am to 6pm Where: Songshan Cultural and Creative Park East Building (松山文創園區), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號) Admission: Free On the Net: wdc2016.taipei/en/international-design-house-exhibition



The second pavilion, Visual Taipei, is curated by Page Tsou (鄒駿昇), founder of Taipei-based Auspicious Design, is a joy to walk through. More than 300 works by 60 visual artists, graphic designers, animators and illustrators from around the world are featured in a maze-like network of colorful miniature houses.

The work is diverse and refreshing and visual stimulation abounds. There are also special projects for this exhibit — 20 posters created by local and international artists under the theme of “Taipei Life,” and 15 illustrated Eames chairs. There will be artist talks throughout the duration of the exhibit and renowned chef Andre Chiang (江振誠) will make special Taiwanese drinks for visitors.

It is not clear why the third pavilion goes before the fourth one, as both contain exhibits focusing on urban innovation from various cities around the world.

The fourth pavilion contains the visual introduction and much richer material than the third, which is relatively empty and uninspiring. The exhibits take on a variety of approaches — some only showcase their products, some are information-heavy, while others present concepts that facilitate interaction.

New School Helsinki’s space quickly became a playground for adults and children. Visitors tie colored strings onto metal frames, a project that will keep growing until the exhibit’s last day. A staff member explains that the green strings represent trees, white the buildings and orange the metro system, but it is the people that tie them together to make a city. Eindhoven’s display is a simple virtual reality portal that connects the Dutch city with Taipei.