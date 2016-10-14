Hhighlight: Okinawa Art Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The art, crafts and food of the Ryukyu islands will be making an appearance in Taipei this weekend with the Okinawa Art Festival (沖繩文創市集), which will take place at Cans Book Art (罐子書館) and the Museum of Contemporary Art’s (MOCA) outdoor plaza.

Culinary offerings will be provided by the Ishigaki island-based Pengin Shokudo, famous for its chili oil and inspiring the 2013 film, Penguin Fufu, and Coffee Yatai Hibariya, which will set up a pop-up coffee shop.

A number of artists will be offering workshops to share their craft, including artisans from hand-painted ceramics shop Katsukiya as well as Chindami music store, which specializes in the sanshin, an Okinawan three-stringed banjo-like instrument with a snakeskin-covered body. It is the precursor to its mainland-Japan counterpart, the shamisen.

There will also be a slideshow and talk by Okinawan landscape photographer Kobayakawa Wataru.

■ The festival will take place from 10am to 7pm today and tomorrow, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday. Cans Book Art is located at 39, Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), adjacent to the MOCA plaza.

■ Admission is free.