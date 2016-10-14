Highlight:: Canadian Thanksgiving Dinner

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Canadian Thanksgiving was on Monday, but because it coincided with a national holiday, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan is celebrating it on Sunday with a full turkey and poutine dinner at Whalen’s. The story of Thanksgiving in the US is told many times, but lesser known is the fact that English explorer Martin Frobisher arrived in present-day Newfoundland more than 40 years before the pilgrims arrived in Plymouth Rock and sat down for a meal with his crew to give thanks to their safe journey.

The modern idea behind both Thanksgivings, however, is the same — catching up with family and friends over turkey and sharing the things in life you are thankful for. Dinner at Whalen’s will also include a smoked salmon bruschetta platter, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Online registration is required.

■ Sunday from 5pm to 7pm, or 7pm to 9pm at Whalen’s (味鄰), 145 Anhe Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市安和路二段145號)

■ Admission is NT$900 with two drinks, or NT$700 without. For more information, including how to register, visit: www.facebook.com/events/320987381598668