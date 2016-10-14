Home / Features
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 - Page 13　

Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan  /  Staff reporter

Puyuma musician Sangpuy will perform tonight at Riverside Cafe.

Photo courtesy of Sangpuy

Classical Music

From Folk Song to Bartok is a concert hosted by the National Symphony Orchestra, who will perform Bela Bartok’s folk-inspired compositions. Music critic Jiao Yuan-pu (焦元溥) will give a talk about the composer’s music before the performance, which will feature Li I-ching (李宜錦) and Teng Hao-tun (鄧皓敦) on violin, Grace Huang (黃瑞儀) on viola, Lien Yi-hsien (連亦先) on cello and Lu Yi-chih (盧易之) on piano.

■ Sunday at 2:30pm

■ National Recital Hall (國家演奏廳), Taipei City

■ Tickets are NT$400, available through NTCH ticketing or onine at www.artsticket.com.tw

American Dreams III is a concert series held every year by the Taipei Wind Orchestra (台北青年管樂團) under the baton of Hou Yu-piao (侯宇彪). This year’s program will include such favorites as Curtain Up by Alfred Reed and symphonic dances by Leonard Bernstein from West Side Story.

■ Thursday at 7:30pm

■ National Concert Hall (國家音樂廳), Taipei City

■ Tickets are NT$400 to NT$1,000, available through NTCH ticketing or onine at www.artsticket.com.tw

Contemporary

After a two-year hiatus, Taiwanese math rock band Elephant Gym (大象體操) takes the stage tonight for the release party of its latest EP, Rock (工作), at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Tomorrow’s Waa Wei (魏如萱) concert is sold out.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Japanese indie band cero will play music from their third album, Obscure Ride, tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. Tomorrow it is Tokyo rockers Bigmama. Angelic Ash (天使塵), GunPowder and L DerColor (無上彩) will host an evening of rock, hard rock and metal on Sunday. At Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, it will be a night of deep fried house tomorrow with The Telephones, Initials B.B., Minijay, Vice City and Nathan Rickard.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start at 8pm tonight, 7:30pm tomorrow and Sunday; Korner shows are at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$1,600 tonight, NT$1,700 tomorrow and NT$550 on Sunday; Korner show costs NT$600, available online through thewall.tw

Japanese progressive rock trio Korekyojinn play tonight at Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties.

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$1,200, available at www.indievox.com, pipemusic.kktix.cc and at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

Folk singer and guitarist Cheshire Cat (柴郡貓) performs on Wednesday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$400. Tickets for the venue’s concerts can be purchased online through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Indie groups Bizcash (比茲卡西) and Pseudo (眠腦) play tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間).

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Show starts tonight at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$350 tonight , available through www.indievox.com

