Are you up for a one-night stand?

By Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter

Brook Hall isn’t giving one of those suggestive Hollywood, “I can make you a star provided that” lines. The LAB Space director and producer is instead posing a unique challenge to thespians, playwrights and directors as it hosts its second 24 Hour Theater Festival tomorrow and Saturday.

Charlie Chaplin once boasted: All I need to make a comedy is a park, a policeman and a pretty girl. All that LAB Space needs is one day and plenty of writers, directors and actors to create, rehearse and showcase 8 short plays by 8pm Saturday night.

Derek Kwan (關顯揚) is overall point man and coordinator for this year and asks participants to put their name in one of three hats — that of playwrights, directors and actors/actresses.

“It’s a great way to connect with theater in Taiwan,” Kwan says. His experience and connections last year led him to try out for, and get the choice role of, Michael in LAB Space’s production of God of Carnage.

PRODUCING A PLAY IN 24 HOURS

The names of the playwrights-to-be will be drawn from a hat tomorrow at 8pm and those chosen will be given 12 hours to produce a 10 to 15-minute script by 8am the following morning.

The directors and actors — drawn also by chance — will be given a script and another 12 hours to produce a show by 8pm that night.

“The whole experience is all about challenge, creativity and connections. Sign up and get ready for an insane day,” says Thomas Bellmore, who participated last year.

For Bellmore the “insane day” turned out to be a great way to prepare for other future gigs whether it be scripting, acting in commercials or other media. As he does film reviews and has a journalistic background, his prime interest remains that of freelance writer, which he is going to translate into the all-nighter route this year.

Theater notes: What: 24 Hour Theater Festival When: Saturday at 8pm Where: The LAB Space (實演場), 3F, 9, Beitou Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市北投路一段9號3樓) Tickets: NT$600 On the Net: thelabtw.com



Stephen Rong (榮忠豪) says he used last year’s festival to hone his acting skills.

“You meet a lot of passionate people and are put on edge in a good way,” Rong says.

For Taiwan’s expat theater scene, there is no doubt that this 24-hour festival is great for being challenged and making connections. And while all of the above people and dozens more will be back, there are eight shows to write, direct and produce leaving plenty of roles for everyone.

For more information in Chinese and English on how to participate, go to: thelabtw.com/24-hour-participants.