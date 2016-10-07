Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Environmental art is a thing these days. Earlier this year was the Chenglong Wetlands International Environmental Art Project (成龍溼地國際環境藝術計畫) and the Keelung International Marine Art (基隆國際環境藝術季). Last weekend saw the opening of Water and Land: International Projects on Environmental Arts (流‧域：環境藝術國際小聚), organized by Bamboo Curtain Studio (竹圍工作室). The outdoor exhibition, held at the picturesque Tamsui Wharf, features artists and art groups from seven countries, including Taiwanese artist Wu Mali (吳瑪利), The Finger Players (十指幫), a theatre group from Singapore and Ketemu Project Space, a collective of artists and writers from Indonesia. The exhibition aims to raise environmental awareness through various art forms, from sculptures to documentary film. It also addresses topics such as how artists can create art that is environmentally friendly and the meaning of social participation in environmental art.

■ Tamsui Customs Wharf Warehouse C (淡水海關碼頭C棟倉庫), 259, Zhongzheng Rd, New Taipei City (新北市淡水區中正路259號), tel: (02) 8809-3809. Open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10am to 5pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Oct. 16

Currently on display at Aki Gallery is Japanese artist Hiroko Uehara’s beautiful, transcendent clay and stone sculptures of human-plant beings. The exhibition Deep Forest (森) is inspired by the ancient Japanese belief in animism, or that entities found in nature, such as plants and animals, have spiritual essences. Her sculptures of plants and seedlings take on feminine attributes while flower petals and vines sprout out from the limbs of her female characters, or fingers morph into roots. The result is mesmerizing, as if Uehara’s creatures are telling us to be one with nature — or at least respect it.

■ Aki Gallery (也趣藝廊), 141 Minzu W Rd, Taipei City (台北市民族西路141號), tel: (02) 2599-1171. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 6:30pm

■ Until Oct. 30

Wang Liang-yin’s (王亮尹) cheerful, whimsical paintings of desserts, balloons and snowmen will be on display at Lin & Lin Gallery starting tomorrow. The exhibition Gift and Dust (禮物與塵埃) explores the effects of consumer culture, notably desire and gluttony, while also evoking nostalgic memories of childhood. The items Wang paints are essentially unnecessary frills — luxuries even — and she very cleverly manages to draw out the paradox inherent in the joy that eating a slice of cake brings us, for instance. Basically, her work poses the question: Are we striving to be better or is it simply human nature to be greedy?

■ Lin & Lin Gallery (大未來林舍畫廊), 16, Dongfeng St, Taipei City (台北市東豐街16號), tel: (02) 2700-6866. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Oct. 30

Tomorrow is the opening of Panorama (江湖), a solo exhibition by Chinese artist Yin Zhaoyang (尹朝陽), at Taipei’s Aura Gallery. Though he is known for his pop art paintings of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), it’s Yin’s large-scale expressionist landscape paintings that will be on display. In contrast with his pop art-inspired work, Yin’s landscape paintings infuse Eastern sentiments with influences from 1960s Western abstraction — though the emotions behind the paintings are no less intense. Yin favors evocative colors including deep maroon hues and regal emerald greens. His brush strokes are also bold, intense and highly texturized.

■ Aura Gallery Taipei (亦安畫廊台北), 313, Dunhua N Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段313號); tel: (02) 2752-7002. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 12pm to 7pm