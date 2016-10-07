Yoga: Sunrise Acroyoga

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Waking up before sunrise on a holiday may sound like a drag — but not if you’re on a black sand beach looking out at Turtle Island (龜山島). The Rising Sun Surf Inn in Yilan County’s Waiao Beach (外澳) is organizing an acroyoga session at 5am on Monday, during the Double Ten National Day, and all are welcome to join — just be sure to register in advance.

Don’t expect to just lie and stretch on surf boards though — acroyoga is one of the more intense types of yoga which technically combines both acrobatics and yoga. You’ll need a partner for acroyoga, so bring a friend, or, you can also show up alone and get paired up. Expect a good workout and cool off afterwards with a dip in the ocean.

■ Monday 5am to 6:30am at Rising Sun Surf Inn by Waiao Train Station (外澳火車站). Take the bus from Taipei City Hall Bus Station (市府轉運站) to Jiaosi (礁溪) for NT$90, then the train three stops northbound to Waiao for NT$15. Total commute is slightly over an hour

■ Admission is NT$300. For more information, including how to register, visit: www.facebook.com/events/924182147688571