Exhibition: World Design Capital Taipei

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The International Design House Exhibition, an event that coincides with World Design Capital Taipei 2016, features six pavilions located throughout Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. The exhibition examines how global cities can use design to face the continuing challenges of urbanization.

Highlights include:

Agua Chou (周育如) of Taipei-based studio Agua Design (水越設計) curates Taipei Pavilion II, which explore the impact of public planning and design policies in Taipei City. The space will also be used for a series of interactive forums and workshops aiming to inspire visitors to consider problems currently faced by Taipei and help them learn how to solve them by applying design thinking methods.

Page Tsou (鄒駿昇), a celebrated visual artist and founder of Taipei-based Auspicious Design, presents Visual Taipei, an exhibition that features over 300 works by illustrators, graphic designers and visual artists from around the globe. Many of the chosen artists have been commissioned to create works reflecting their impressions of Taipei.

■ Songshan Cultural and Creative Park East Building 2F(松山文創園區), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號)

■ Admission is free. The exhibition starts on Thursday and is open daily from 10am to 6pm, until Oct 30. For more information, visit their Web site in English or Chinese at: wdc2016.taipei