Coachella classic

By Ben Sisario / NY TIMES NEWS SERVICE

One day in February, Paul Tollett, the promoter of the Coachella music festival, was summoned to Mick Jagger’s dressing room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Rolling Stones were on tour there, and Tollett had traveled from California. The band’s involvement was vital to Tollett’s idea for a new event: a once-in-a-lifetime festival of rock giants, including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, the Who and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, all performing over three days at the same spot in the Southern California desert where Tollett had built Coachella into the concert world’s most successful franchise.

Jagger listened to the pitch, and then shot back, as he later recalled in an interview on SiriusXM radio, “You mean it’s like Coachella for old people?”

‘OLDCHELLA’

Jagger was intrigued, though, and thus was born Desert Trip, along with its stereotype as a boomer-ready version of a 21st-century pop festival, with a telegram-from-1969 lineup and an elaborate complement of on-site luxuries. The average age of the headlining performers is 72, leading to the mocking nickname “Oldchella.”

Snark aside, however, Desert Trip — which begins the first of its two weekends on Oct. 7, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California — has already taken its place as one of the most ambitious, and potentially most lucrative, music festivals in history. In part that is thanks to the buying power of older fans, a demographic that has often been overlooked in the concert industry’s festival boom.

Its two weekends, which will each feature two acts a night, will draw a total of about 150,000 concertgoers. Sales of tickets and amenities like camping and food passes will reach an estimated US$160 million — far more than any other festival around the world, and nearly double the US$84 million take from last year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Pollstar, a trade publication that tracks concert industry data.

Concert executives estimate that Desert Trip, which is put on by Tollett’s company, Goldenvoice, a division of the global entertainment company AEG Live, could cost US$100 million to stage, including what representatives of several of the acts said were extraordinary paydays for the performers.

Tollett declined to comment on the specific finances of the festival, but said in an interview that he was deliberately paying the performers a premium given the historic nature of the lineup.

“The bands are getting what they deserve,” he said.

The financial scale of Desert Trip has raised eyebrows throughout the industry. Tickets range from US$199 for general admission on a single day to US$1,599, the highest tier for weekend passes to one of 35,000 assigned seats. On average, attendees will spend more than US$1,000 each — a remarkable sum given that the average ticket price to the top 100 tours in North America is about US$75, according to Pollstar.

“Whatever ceiling there was in the concert business in terms of economics just got blown out of the water,” said Marc Geiger, the head of music at the William Morris Endeavor agency.

EXPENSIVE AMENITIES

Satisfying an affluent crowd that skews toward middle age has become one of the promoters’ main concerns. There is an extensive menu of high-end food, including a US$225 four-course meal by chefs like Dominique Ansel and Marcus Samuelsson, and an afternoon-long, all-you-can-eat “culinary experience” for US$179. Tollett said that he and his team had been laboring over logistics to minimize patrons’ time waiting in line, and spent months scouring the region for more than 1,000 flushable toilets.