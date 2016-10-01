Sour never tasted so sweet

By Ian Bartholomew

In Taiwan, for the most part, lemons are green, not yellow. This causes a good deal of confusion for foreigners, for whom green is the color of limes, not lemons. This confusion is not helped by the fact that most limes are sold under the name of seedless lemons (無籽檸檬), but are in fact a seedless variety of lime. This doesn’t stop many costermongers here of lumping the two together as lemons, despite considerable differences in flavor.

KNOW YOUR LEMONS

So a basic question of identity needs to be addressed before we can go any further. The buttery bright yellow lemons that most Europeans and Americans are familiar with are almost invariably imported. These lemons, the sweetest of which are Meyer lemons, have quite distinct qualities from local lemons. If you are going to make candied lemon, Moroccan preserved lemons or any preparation in which the skin is as important as the flesh, Meyer lemons are usually the variety of choice. This is due to a sweetness that Taiwan’s green lemons do not possess, and for sweets, the peel of yellow lemons is almost invariably more attractive to look at than green, which tends toward an unattractive dark khaki when heated.

The lemons most readily available in Taiwan are of a type usually categorized as Eureka lemons, and due to reasons of climate and cultivation almost never become yellow. A little yellow shading amid the green when the fruit is very ripe can be found, or even occasionally a dull, bruised yellow in very old fruit, but nothing like the attractive bright coloring of imported lemons. Fortunately, for most savory preparations, this doesn’t matter too much, and there is nothing wrong with the flavor of Taiwan’s green lemons. It’s just different.

The biggest advantage of Taiwan’s green lemons is that they are available without the almost inevitable thin coating of wax that can be found on imported fruit, designed to improve its appearance on supermarket shelves. This wax isn’t going to kill you, but as someone who loves using lemon zest, I don’t feel much inclination to ingest large amounts of wax, quite apart from the issue that pesticide may often be sealed under the food wax, vastly reducing the usefulness of washing fruit as a means of removing unwanted residue.

So, looking at the Taiwan scene you have green lemons and green limes. The giveaway is that limes have a smooth skin that is much thinner than that of lemons, and tend to be rounder in shape. The lemons have a thicker skin, much courser in texture, with a slightly elongated shape. These Eureka lemons are distinct from the also widely available perfume lemons (香水檸檬), a dense, thick-skinned fruit with an intense fragrance, but which is notoriously dry. They are prized for their use in making herbal teas, and their zest can provide interesting flavor to cakes and savory dishes, but they provide very little juice. One of the most interesting preparations of these perfume lemons I have come across is to scrub their skins vigorously with salt before slicing into thin slithers and seasoning with fine Muscovado sugar and eaten as a side to strong oolong tea.

When I do manage to get hold of organic lemons I am loath not to make the maximum use of everything they have to offer. The zest is something I always try to incorporate in both sweet and savory dishes, and when that can’t be done, soaking the lemon peel in alcohol or vinegar for a week or two creates a brilliantly fragrant cleaner for the kitchen.