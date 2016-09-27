Exporting China’s art scene

By Barbara Pollack / NY Times News Service

Pigeons will speak, and American actors will struggle with Mandarin in two of the 15 short videos that Cheng Ran, a Chinese artist, is making for his US debut at the New Museum, opening Oct. 26.

This 35-year-old, born in Inner Mongolia, is on his first trip to New York for a residency sponsored by the K11 Art Foundation, a Hong Kong nonprofit that is building a bridge between Chinese artists and international museums.

Since he arrived in August, he has been busy shooting, scouring the city — from a boat graveyard in Staten Island to obscure music venues in Bushwick — to see if it matches depictions in Taxi Driver and other Hollywood films.

It is the first time the museum has offered this opportunity to a Chinese artist since the 1990s — when Chen Zhen, Huang Yong Ping and Xu Bing had solo exhibitions. Cheng Ran’s residency is proof of the influence of the K11 Art Foundation and the inroads it is making in the New York art scene.

MILLENNIAL ARTISTS

The foundation is the creation of Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng (鄭志剛), 36, executive vice chairman of the US$9.4 billion New World Development real estate and retail empire founded by his grandfather Cheng Yu-tung (鄭裕彤). Having spent 10 years in the US in boarding school and at Harvard, Adrian Cheng started the foundation at age 31 and identifies closely with the group of millennial artists his foundation supports.

“There’s no argument that people are quite interested in emerging Chinese artists, but a lot of curators do not have the access,” he said by phone from his office in Hong Kong.

He has the unbridled enthusiasm of a well-bred salesman, throwing around terms such as “incubation” and “globalism” in ways that can sound like a pitch — but one that it seems many museum directors have bought into.

“The reason so many curators listen to us is because we are not a gallery, we are not dealers, and we do not represent artists — our list is more academic,” he said, noting that there are few residency programs like K11 Art Village in Wuhan and hardly anyone organizing tours for foreign curators in China.

He also views the foundation’s work as a counterbalance to the overheated Chinese art market. “If you look at China in the past few years, a lot of conceptual artists are emerging whose work does not work in any auction market,” he said. “I am not saying that the auctions are bad. I am just saying that the art scene needs to be more diversified.”

ART AND COMMERCE

Adrian Cheng was already a collector of “global contemporary art,” he said, including artists as varied as Adrian Villar Rojas, an Argentine, and Thomas Houseago, who is British. He showed his international flair in 2008 when he started K11 Art Malls in Hong Kong and Shanghai. These art-and-commerce shopping centers have exhibition spaces and public works from the likes of Damien Hirst and Olafur Eliasson.

Two years later, he established the foundation after noting a lack of infrastructure in China to support young artists, including women, and the need for a way to offer them opportunities at prestigious institutions.

Since then, it has formed partnerships with Palais de Tokyo and the Pompidou Center in Paris, as well as the Serpentine Galleries and the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London.

In 2013, it sponsored the Ink Art exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, Adrian Cheng cemented his influence by joining the board of the Public Art Fund. While he says his business will invest US$2 billion in the K11 brand in China, he is not saying how much will go to his foundation for art projects in the US.