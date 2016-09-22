Highlight: Meet the Brewer from Jim & Dad’s

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Maji Square’s new craft beer shop, the aptly named Crafted Beer, will be hosting their first Meet the Brewer event tomorrow. The guest speaker is Jim Sung (宋慶文) from Jim & Dad’s Brewing Company (吉姆老爹啤酒工場), a brewery in Yilan County’s rural Yuanshan Township (員山) which prides itself on using local ingredients.

Four of Sung’s beers — the Pale Ale, IPA (India Pale Ale), Mosaic IPA and Passion Fruit Pale Ale made with passion fruit from Tainan — will be on tap. Sung will be sharing how he got his start in Taiwan’s craft beer industry as a homebrewer. He will also be discussing the brewing process at the brewery, including sourcing ingredients — Jim & Dad’s prides itself on using local ingredients — to finding the right hop balance. The talk will be in English.

■ Tomorrow 6:30pm at Crafted Beer & Co. (精釀啤酒屋), 1 Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號). For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/336409946710271