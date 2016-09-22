Highlight: Meet the Brewer from Jim & Dad’s

Maji Square’s new craft beer shop, the aptly named Crafted Beer, will be hosting their first Meet the Brewer event tomorrow. The guest speaker is Jim Sung (宋慶文) from Jim & Dad’s Brewing Company (吉姆老爹啤酒工場), a brewery in Yilan County’s rural Yuanshan Township (員山) which prides itself on using local ingredients.
Four of Sung’s beers — the Pale Ale, IPA (India Pale Ale), Mosaic IPA and Passion Fruit Pale Ale made with passion fruit from Tainan — will be on tap. Sung will be sharing how he got his start in Taiwan’s craft beer industry as a homebrewer. He will also be discussing the brewing process at the brewery, including sourcing ingredients — Jim & Dad’s prides itself on using local ingredients — to finding the right hop balance. The talk will be in English.
■ Tomorrow 6:30pm at Crafted Beer & Co. (精釀啤酒屋), 1 Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號). For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/336409946710271