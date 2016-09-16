Highlight: Cnex Documentary Film Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

With the Internet as its theme, 20 international documentaries will be making their Taiwan premiere next weekend at the Cnex Documentary Film Festival, which features the tagline “In the past, we were worried about not being able to go online. In the future, we will be worried about not being able to get offline.”

Selections include A Good American, about surveillance technology and the Sept. 11 attacks in New York, Syrian Love Story, about a Palestinian freedom fighter and a Syrian revolutionary who fell in love in prison and Alice Cares, which explores artificial intelligence providing social interaction to the elderly. The festival runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29.

■ All shows are at Spot — Huashan Cinema (光點華山電影館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號)

■ Tickets are NT$120 per show, NT$60 for elderly. Packages of NT$420 for four films and NT$800 for eight are also available. On the Net: festival2016.cnex.org.tw