Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

British DJ Harrison, who has collaborated with international chart toppers such as David Guetta and Hardwell, will play a one-off set tomorrow at the Pool Music Festival in Kending. Support will be given by Vinem, Famous, Civel, RocHow, Eddie Eddwei and 3RIC.

■ 14, Kenting Rd, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County (屏東縣恆春鎮墾丁路14號)

■ From 2pm to 10:30pm

■ Tickets are NT$800, available at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

Guitarist, songwriter and producer Jacky Chen (陳建瑋) is scheduled to play on Sunday at Legacy Taipei, which hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. He will be joined by Amis-Pinnyumayan duo Savulu & Lawa, indie singer-songwriter Anie Fann (范安婷) and new voice talent Ching (金大為).

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號)

■ Show starts at 4pm

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Psychedelic rock act Obviously (顯然樂隊) take the stage tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue for indie rock artists. Miaoli-based punks Lung Cancer (謝謝你得肺癌) and trip-hop/dream pop act Kingdom of Rain (雨國) will also take the stage. Tonight at Korner, which is located inside The Wall, it is a night of drum ‘n’ bass, trap and glitch-hop with James Ho, Vice City, Hassan Raphael, Dino and others. Shanghai-based American sampler Damacha and Singapore’s Yllis will take the stage tomorrow along with Veeeky, Bohan Phoenix, Merci Jitter and Cvalda.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Show starts at 8pm tonight at The Wall; Korner shows begin tonight and tomorrow at 11:50pm

■ Tickets cost NT$350 for The Wall; Korner tickets are NT$200 tonight and NT$400 tomorrow, available online through thewall.tw

R&B artist Haor (許書豪) plays on Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$400, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Dreampop trio Banqianren (板橋人) play tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). They will be joined by Dleihs (地裏屍) and LateMan (遲到客).

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start 8pm

■ Admission is NT$400, available through www.indievox.com

It’s a night of electro/alternative metal tonight at indie rock club Revolver, with Xanthe and Masquerader on the bill. Tomorrow afternoon, Moe Meguro will share the venue with indie rocker Hung Sheng-hao (洪申豪) and his band. At 8pm, dance/rock act Acidy Peeping Tom (微酸的偷窺狂), psychedelic group Super Napkin and pop-punks Peppercats (胡椒貓) will take the stage. The evening rounds out at 11:30pm with electro, hip-hop and house with DJ Sung (頌亞), Mish, BOB and Dusa. Rock and alternative metal are on the menu Sunday with WalkingLight (走光樂團), Harborten (十號灣) and Feedback.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 9:30pm, tomorrow afternoon at 4pm, 8pm and 11:30pm and Sunday at 8:30pm

■ Admission is NT$300 tonight, NT$350 tomorrow at 4pm, NT$300 at 8pm and NT$300 at 11:30pm and NT$300 on Sunday