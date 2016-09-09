Highlight: Daniel Pearl World Music Days

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Daniel Pearl World Music Days

Don’t worry, despite the Facebook page mishap, the long-running Daniel Pearl World Music Day is still happening in Taipei tomorrow. Started in 2002 after Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was abducted and killed while on assignment in Pakistan, the event is held in 138 countries to commemorate his life and promote world peace and tolerance.

Typically held on Pearl’s birth month of October, the event takes place earlier in Taiwan to avoid clashing with Double Ten Day and Mid-Autumn Festival. This year’s lineup boasts its usual eclectic selection of musical styles with the addition of The Drifting Circus, made up of people belonging to an “alternative sailing community” and an all-vinyl DJ party.

■ Daniel Pearl World Music Day will take place from 2pm to 9:30pm at Taipei Hakka Cultural Park (台北客家文化主題公園), 2, Tingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段2號). Admission is free.