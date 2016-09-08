Art exhibitions listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Painter Nikos Aslanidis may hail from Greece where sunny days are abundant and the beach beckons, but his expressionist-style paintings are far from that reality. His dark and brooding paintings of decomposing figures are currently on display at Aki Gallery in the aptly named exhibition, Painting (深 ‧ 呼吸) (the Chinese title, however, is “deep breathing”). His figures — many of which bear animalistic traits — furtively blend into the background, which is normally a dark hue, or bloody maroon. The paintings, while intensely melancholic, also have an alluring pull and more importantly, they speak to the innate human propensity to be drawn to mysterious things — no matter how sinister they are.

■ Aki Gallery (也趣藝廊), 141 Minzu W Rd, Taipei City (台北市民族西路141號), tel: (02) 2599-1171. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from noon to 6:30pm

■ Until Sept. 25

Opening this Saturday at Mind Set Art Center is Figurative Illusion (靡像), a solo exhibition by the Taipei-born painter, Jhong Jiang-ze (鍾江澤). His paintings of mangled human limbs fusing into colorful backdrops are both intriguing and frightening. His most recent works, particularly Air Raid and Line of Defense, depict people trying to carry on with their daily lives while living under the threat of war. The themes of fragmentation and displacement are more pronounced in these works. While Jhong claims to be inspired by Buddhist and Taoist beliefs, his distorted portraitures also seem to contain hints of Western expressionism and is especially reminiscent of the works of Edvard Munch.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術), 7F, 180, Heping E Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市和平東路一段180號7樓), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Opens Saturday. Until Oct. 8

Galerie Nichido Taipei will be showcasing As Small as the Universe (如豆的宇宙), a joint exhibition of 10 artists from Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong. The exhibition, which opens Saturday, includes works that revolve around the character, dou (豆). In both Chinese and Japanese, its literal meaning is “beans” and some artworks, are in fact, paintings of beans. On display, for instance, is Liu Chih-hung’s (劉致宏) very lovely black-and-white painting of a shaved ice and red bean dessert entitled, Shaved Ice with Matcha and Red Beans. But the character dou apparently has other meanings as well. In Japanese, when used as a prefix, it means “small” — for instance, a “small plate” or a “small plant.” Likewise, the exhibition will also showcase works that exemplify how tiny we humans are in relation to the vast universe that’s out there. Huang Pin-ling’s (黃品玲) work, fleshes this out particularly well. Her pastel-hued paintings of landscapes evoke a sense of loneliness and introspection.

■ Galerie Nichido Taipei (台北日動畫廊), 3F, 57, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段57號3樓), tel: (02) 2579-8795. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens Saturday. Oct. 22

Kinetic installation artist Ding Chien-chung (丁建中) has a new exhibition opening in Galerie Grand Siecle this Saturday. Beneath Daylight (日光之下) features a series of installations that were influenced by Ding’s frequent mountain climbing trips. In it, he seeks to replicate the feeling of trekking through different types of vegetation and experiencing extremes of temperature from scorching hot to bone-chilling cold — basically, representing the ups and downs of human emotions. Ironically, this is all conveyed through Ding’s signature minimalistic-style artwork which is created by kinetic machines shooting images into space — not normally what we would associate warm feelings with.