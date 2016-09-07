No prohibition here

By Joe Cochrane / NY Times News Service, Jakarta

IB Agung Partha foresees an apocalypse, as he put it, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The threat is not a plague of locusts, nor one of Bali’s dormant volcanos springing to life. It is in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital several hundred miles away, where Parliament is debating legislation that would ban beer, wine and spirits across the thousands of islands that make up this country.

For Bali, whose beaches, lush landscapes and cultural attractions drew 4 million visitors last year, the effect would be something like the end of the world, said Partha, chairman of the Bali Tourism Board.

“Hotels have bars, restaurants have bars, and they serve alcohol — this is just part of tourism,” he said. “This bill is just no good.”

Alcohol bans have been proposed before in Indonesia, by the same Islamic political parties that are pushing the current bill. Their scripture-based arguments gained little traction in Indonesia’s multifaith society, which is mostly Muslim but has a secular government.

But this time, those parties have taken a new line: that alcohol should be banned for health reasons, not religious reasons. And a passive response to the legislation by Indonesia’s dominant secular parties, which could have quashed it months ago, has some worried that it could become law.

“For me, it’s all about pluralism and human rights,” said Rudolf Dethu, a leader of two groups opposing the legislation, one of which organizes social events to promote the culinary aspects of beer.

“It’s not just about alcohol — there’s something bigger behind this,” Dethu said. “First it’s drinking, and then rules on who you can date and what time you can go out at night, and it’s not in the Indonesian culture to say no to authority.”

ALTERIOR MOTIVES

There have long been fears about creeping Islamization in Indonesia, which is the world’s most-populous Muslim-majority nation but has influential Christian, Hindu and Buddhist minorities. (The vast majority of Bali’s residents are Hindu.)

Political Islam has made gains here since Indonesia began moving toward democracy in 1998, after the ouster of its long-ruling authoritarian president, Suharto. In the past decade, autonomous regional governments have passed hundreds of local bylaws inspired by Islamic law, many of which enforce morality codes. The country’s Constitutional Court is hearing a petition by an Islamist group demanding that gay sex be outlawed, and that an existing adultery law be expanded to include sex between unmarried persons.

The bill before Parliament would ban the production, distribution, sale, consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages among Indonesians and foreign tourists alike. Violators could face up to 10 years in prison.

Critics of the Islamic parties backing the bill — which have the support of hard-line Muslim groups that have sometimes engaged in violent intimidation — say their concern for drinkers’ health is a cover for pushing Indonesia toward becoming an Islamic state under Shariah law.

Mohammad Arwani Thomafi, a lawmaker from the Islam-based United Development Party and chairman of a special legislative committee debating the bill, said his party was merely acting out of concern for public health.

“Prohibition should be a legal requirement to protect the public,” he said, citing “dozens” of deaths across Indonesia each year directly linked to drinking.