Home / Features
Fri, Sep 02, 2016 - Page 14　

Highlight: Mr.R2.0-Utopia

By Diane Baker  /  Staff reporter

The Body Expression Dance Theater will perform Mr.R2.0-Utopia at the New Taipei City Arts Center in Banchiao District tomorrow night.

photo Courtesy of BodyEDT

The Body Expression Dance Theater (BodyEDT, 體相舞蹈劇場) starts at three-cty tour tomorrow night of founder Lee Ming-cheng’s (李名正) terrific Mr.R2.0-Utopia (Mr.R2.0-烏托邦), which debuted at the Experimental Theater in Taipei in August last year.

The hour-long Mr.R2.0-Utopia tells the story of a Mr. R, a rabbit, searching for both his identity and a utopia in modern society only to find a dystopian universe of his own making.

Designer Hsieh Chun-an’s (謝俊安) creative geometric set provides the perfect stage for the six jumpsuit-clad dancers, who scuttle like spiders along diagonal paths on the floor, arch, stretch and collide, appearing and disappearing like creatures out of a nightmare, with a mysterious red glowing pyramid hanging above the fray.

Lee says the dancers are like a microcosm of society, where symbiosis, struggle, obedience, compromise and resistance all come into play, and to survive, some change is necessary, even if it is deforming.

Mr.R2.0-Utopia is a challenging piece, but thoroughly enjoyable, and well worth the trek to Banciao District (板橋) to see the show for the first time — or the second.

■ New Taipei City Arts Center (新北市藝文中心演藝廳), 62 Jhuangjing Rd, Banciao District, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區莊敬路62號

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are from NT$300 to NT$700, available through www.artsticket.com.tw, convenience store kiosks and at the door

■ Sept. 24 at 7:30pm at the Taoyuan Performing Arts Center (桃園展演中心), 1188 Jhongjheng Rd, Taoyuan (桃園市中正路1188號), and Oct. 15 at 7:30pm at the Performance Hall of the Hsinchu County Cultural Affairs Bureau (新竹縣文化局演藝廳), 146 Siancheng 9th Rd, Jhubei City, Hsinchu County (新竹縣竹北市縣政九路146號); tickets for both shows are NT$200, available as above

This story has been viewed 120 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top