Fri, Sep 02, 2016 - Page 14　

Highlight: Robot Boxing Competition

By Han Cheung  /  Staff reporter

Robots duke it out at the previous robot boxing competition held earlier this year.

Photos courtesy of Robot Boxing League

Taiwan’s top robot makers will be duking it out in a variety of contests and battles as the 9th Robot Boxing Competition gets underway on Sunday. In addition to the usual straight line challenge, battle royale and one-on-one tournament, this edition will feature additional events such as ascending and descending staircases and obstacle courses.

Held twice a year since 2012 at the headquarters of a electronics and robot parts manufacturing company, organizers say that the goal is to promote the craft of robot making — but of course there will still be prize money up for grabs, with the tournament winner taking home the grand prize of NT$20,000. Participants can compete in teams of up to three people, although one person can only control one robot — which must take a humanoid form and remain under 3kg. The objective of the tournament battle is to see who can knock down the opposing robot the most times within a certain time period.

■ The event takes place from 10am to 4pm at DMP Electronics (瞻營全電子股份有限公司), 15, Wugong 5th Rd, New Taipei City (新北市五工五路15號). There is no MRT close to the venue.

■ Admission is free.

