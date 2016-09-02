Highlight: Robot Boxing Competition

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s top robot makers will be duking it out in a variety of contests and battles as the 9th Robot Boxing Competition gets underway on Sunday. In addition to the usual straight line challenge, battle royale and one-on-one tournament, this edition will feature additional events such as ascending and descending staircases and obstacle courses.

Held twice a year since 2012 at the headquarters of a electronics and robot parts manufacturing company, organizers say that the goal is to promote the craft of robot making — but of course there will still be prize money up for grabs, with the tournament winner taking home the grand prize of NT$20,000. Participants can compete in teams of up to three people, although one person can only control one robot — which must take a humanoid form and remain under 3kg. The objective of the tournament battle is to see who can knock down the opposing robot the most times within a certain time period.

■ The event takes place from 10am to 4pm at DMP Electronics (瞻營全電子股份有限公司), 15, Wugong 5th Rd, New Taipei City (新北市五工五路15號). There is no MRT close to the venue.

■ Admission is free.