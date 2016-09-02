Highlight: Kinmen Mid-Autumn Moon Cake Festival

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

While most of Taiwan will celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with outdoor barbecues and moon cakes later this month, yesterday marked the beginning of the moon cake gambling festival in Kinmen County. Apparently, this tradition has been around since the end of the Ming dynasty and the game was played by parents who wanted their children to pass the civil service examinations. There are six dice in the game and each dice represents one of the six levels in the exams.

Today, it is played mostly for fun. The festival is to be held at various locations such as temples around the Kinmen County Government headquarters. Participants advance through different stages and prizes include moon cakes (of course) and kaoliang, Kinmen’s notoriously strong sorghum wine. Prizes for the final round include flat screen televisions and cars (because the world needs more of that) and a cow (my bets are on the cow).

■ Festivities last until Sept. 15 and will take place near 60 Minsheng Rd, Jincheng Township, Kinmen County (金門縣金城鎮民生路60號)

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit: 815.kinmen.travel/content/english