Far from the madding crowd — almost

By Paul Cooper / Staff reporter

Wouldn’t it have been nice, I was thinking to myself at the end of a day at the Nanyuan Land of Retreat and Wellness (南園人文客棧), if we had been completely free to walk among the traditional southern Chinese Jiangnan-style architecture, roaming at our own leisure through the rooms tastefully decorated with carved scenes of folk tales and auspicious emblems, in buildings constructed of native Taiwan cypress wood.

We could easily have spent a large chunk of the day wandering the 27-hectare site of landscaped gardens, with the arched bridges traversing sculpted ponds, passing the white painted walls punctuated with window openings fashioned in auspicious shapes.

The setting is certainly there in the Nanyuan resort, which is run by “lifestyle brand” The One out in remote Sinpu in Hsinchu County. The kicker is, why couldn’t we just be left to it?

To be fair, I should start with what The One gets right, because we really did enjoy the day spent there.

Even before you arrive, The One has sent you messages confirming your booking with detailed directions to get there (if driving), together with a weather report (slight chance of rain) and recommendations on what to wear (sensible shoes).

Should you be coming by train, they have also provided the contact number of a taxi driver who will meet you at the station. We booked him, and found him to be polite, punctual, helpful and well-informed.

It’s also worth considering arranging for him to pick you up at the end of the day. The location is quite remote and finding return transportation might be difficult.

When we arrive, we are led into a reception area with the others in our scheduled group, our designated companions for the day, waiting before being treated to an introduction to the tour, with tea and biscuits — which are quite good — and then taken off for a look at the premises.

The tour — also available in English, if booked in advance — is divided into two manageable parts, before and after lunch. The tour through the rooms was well-presented, informative and engaging: enough that my friend wanted to join the second instalment, which took the group out into the sprawling 27-hectare grounds. We were shown a statue of United Daily News Group founder Wang Ti-wu (王惕吾) and a pleasantly bizarre open-air art installation consisting of free-standing doors placed in seemingly random formation in a field.

At this point we drifted away from the group, and finally managed to spend some time walking around the gardens by ourselves — feeling strangely naughty for doing so, like we were somehow playing truant.

A bit of background

The Nanyuan resort, with its landscaped gardens and southern Chinese Jiangnan style architecture, was constructed as a retirement home for Wang. It was overseen by the renowned Shandong-born architect Han Pao-teh (漢寶德), who moved to Taiwan in 1952. Construction on the site started in October 1983 and was completed in September 1985.

The resort was officially opened to the public in March 2007, and soon after The One was commissioned to reinvent the area as a leisure retreat. It was officially opened to that purpose in December 2008.

Wang passed away in 1996, but during the time he spent here he received many illustrious guests from overseas, including former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1992 and former former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev in 1994.