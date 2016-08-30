Can the old masters be relevant again?

By Robin Pogrebin By Robin Pogrebin / NY Times News Service

Old masters, new world.

At Christie’s over the last few weeks, two experts in old master paintings and drawings quietly left the auction house.

Their departures followed a year of spotty sales, in which the values of works by old masters — a pantheon of European painters working before around 1800 — fell by 33 percent, according to a Tefaf Art Market Report.

At a time when contemporary art is all the rage among collectors, viewers and donors, many experts are questioning whether old master artwork — once the most coveted — can stay relevant at auction houses, galleries and museums.

ELUSIVE PROFITS

Having struggled with shrinking inventory and elusive profits, auction houses appear to be devoting most of their attention and resources to contemporary art, the most popular area of their business.

“They want to be associated with the new and the now,” said Edward Dolman, chairman and chief executive of Phillips auction house, who spent much of his career at Christie’s chasing works by old masters but now focuses on contemporary art.

“We have no intention of selling old masters pictures or 18th, 19th-century pictures, because these markets are now so small and dwindling,” he added. “The new client base at the auction houses — and the collecting tastes of those clients — have moved away from this veneration of the past.”

A shortage of old master treasures, fewer up-and-coming old master specialists and public attention on the highest-selling pictures (which are in the contemporary market) are partly responsible for the shift in emphasis.

London dealer Guy Sainty, who has long specialized in old masters, said that he is mystified and frustrated. “I’ve been an art dealer for nearly 40 years, and I just don’t get it — I don’t understand where the collectors have gone, the people with knowledge,” he said. “There’s a sense somewhere that the American collector has simply lost interest in European culture.”

The old masters category generally denotes the period after the Renaissance and mostly describes European artists — including da Vinci, Raphael, Goya and El Greco — who were known for their highly detailed, realistic paintings and drawings, along with the floral still lifes of Dutch masters like Jan Brueghel the Elder.

To be sure, there is still a public appetite for viewing old masters. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s show Vigee Le Brun: Woman Artist in Revolutionary France, for example, drew more than 165,000 visitors. The Getty and the Frick Collection, which focus on historic works, say attendance remains strong.

When prime masterworks do come up for auction, they perform well, as evidenced by the US$58 million paid in July for Peter Paul Rubens’ Lot and His Daughters at Christie’s London’s old masters sale, the second-most expensive work ever sold at auction by the artist.

CONNOISSEURS?

But masterpieces surface only rarely; private owners tend to hold onto them, as do museums. “It’s a real supply problem,” Dolman said.

An appreciation for old masters, experts say, also requires a deeper history of collecting and an educated eye. Christie’s, for example, trains its old master specialists for six to seven years, whereas its contemporary experts get three to four years. And new collectors tend to find contemporary art more accessible.

“People who buy into the old master field have more connoisseurship — maybe more passion,” said Christophe Van de Weghe, a Madison Avenue dealer specializing in blue-chip work by modern masters from Matisse to Basquiat.