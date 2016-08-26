Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Contemporary

Hong Kong’s math rock band tfvsjs will play tomorrow from its recently released album, zoi, tomorrow at the The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue for indie rock artists. On Sunday it is the Anidoujin Music Fest with Japanese heavy metal singer Eizo Sakamoto, the former frontman for 1980s-era band Anthem, Rakion and Taiwan’s funk/blues/alternative band Iron Punch (鐵擊). It is a night of techno and house music tonight with DJ Yen, The Toxic Twins, Hypnic Jerk and resident DJ Al Burrow at Korner, a club located inside The Wall. Tomorrow James Ho, klueflux, Hassan Raphael, and others will serve up a mixture of drum ‘n’ bass, future bass, glitch hop and dubstep.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows at Korner start at 11:50pm; tomorrow’s show at The Wall starts 8pm and Sunday’s show starts at 7pm

■ Tickets for Korner cost NT$200; The Wall tickets cost NT$1,100 tomorrow and NT$1,700 on Sunday, available online through thewall.tw

It’s a night of new age electric, rap and hip-hop with Nine Point Eight (自由引力), Barry Chen, Dj Ray Ray and rock band Whateverplay (輕草森樂團) tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). Cat in the Case, Sloth Machine and I Mean Us play some indie and shoegaze tomorrow.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Show starts at 8pm tonight and 7pm tomorrow

■ Admission is NT$400 tonight and tomorrow, available through www.indievox.com

Acid rock, puck, psychedelic rock and dream pop are on the menu tonight at indie rock club Revolver as Fwends (THA), Acidy Peeping Tom (微酸的偷窺狂), U.TA (屋塔) and B.B. Bomb (BB彈) take the stage. Tomorrow, the club will have two shows. The first performance, beginning at 7:30pm, features grindcore, post-hardcore, black pop and raw black metal with Ashen, Obsequial Joy, Armed Judas and Japanese act Asunojokei. At 11:30pm, it’s an MC battle, with some hip-hop and rap thrown in for good measure. On Sunday, it’s indie rockers Yellowback (野樂派), nu-metal group No Promise and Numbers. Wednesday features a night of live music with pop act Rusty Rifles (佬步槍) and LFI.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts at 9:30pm tonight, 7:30pm and 11:30pm tomorrow, 8:30pm on Sunday and 9:30pm on Wednesday

■ Admission is NT$300 tonight, NT$400 for each show tomorrow and NT$300 for Sunday and Wednesday

The latest edition of Know Stage Sessions at Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties, is on Wednesday and features folk rockers Chang and Lee (張三李四).

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$600, available at www.indievox.com, pipemusic.kktix.cc and at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

Tony Taylor and the Rocket will play their version of rock and blues tonight at Bobwundaye (無問題), a small pub in Taipei.

■ 77, Heping E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市和平東路三段77號), tel: (02) 2377-1772

■ Shows start 10pm

■ Admission is NT$300

Electric bass player Ping (莊平) will take the stage tonight with his jazz band at Witch House (女巫店), an intimate coffeehouse-style venue in the National Taiwan University area. Five-piece indie act Boycany and grunge rockers Slack Tide will play tomorrow.