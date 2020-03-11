Thanks to the efforts of many US lawmakers, the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act was unanimously passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday last week, following the US Senate’s unanimous passage of a slightly different version of the bill in October last year.
As both houses of the US Congress must pass identical versions of a bill before it can be sent to the president for signature, the version passed by the House now has to be passed by the Senate again before being signed into law by US President Donald Trump.
Once that happens, the TAIPEI Act would provide a legal foundation for the US government to help Taiwan strengthen its official diplomatic relationships and support the nation’s participation in international organizations.
In response to this expression of friendship, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty.
In addition to expressing gratitude, Tsai said that “Taiwan is willing and able to work side-by-side with the international community and contribute even more to fight against COVID-19.”
At this moment, it is hard to not think about the statement Palauan President Tommy Remengesau posted on Facebook on Wednesday last week.
The statement originated from an incident involving a US health worker with flu symptoms, who was suspected of having been infected with COVID-19, being admitted to Belau National Hospital, and a test later returned negative for the coronavirus.
In the statement, Remengesau extended his gratitude to the agencies — including “the Republic of China, Taiwan and Taiwan Centers for Disease Control” — that had provided necessary assistance and support in determining whether the patient was infected.
It concluded with a sentence that caused mixed feelings: “As in so many situations like this, fear — not a germ — is our biggest enemy.”
As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, the number of global infection cases had reached more than 113,000 as of yesterday. The disease has effectively become the greatest fear factor in the international community, which abounds with fear about the lack of awareness, protection, hospitalization and treatment.
However, Taiwan does not have time to be afraid.
Since Taiwan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 21, a research report published by Johns Hopkins University estimated that the nation would have the second-highest number of imported COVID-19 cases due to its proximity to China.
It has been more than a month since that prediction and Taiwan has managed to keep the number of confirmed cases to 47, as of yesterday.
On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, the US — under the pressure of free population flow — has reported 607 confirmed cases of COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.
Although the number of confirmed cases is not necessarily a sign of a nation’s disease-prevention capabilities, a rising number of infections could become a source of public fear.
As the TAIPEI Act is likely to be passed by both houses of Congress, Taiwan should adopt a more active role and take the initiative in providing feedback on its disease-prevention experience to help its friend.
This is the stance Taiwan should take and the obligation that Taiwan should fulfill in protecting itself and providing assistance to US, a friendly nation.
Shih Ya-hsuan is an associate professor of geography at National Kaohsiung Normal University.
Translated by Chang Ho-ming
The time has come for Washington and Taipei to get serious about defending Taiwan. While the eyes of the world are on the rapid spread of a mysterious strain of coronavirus, there is another threat incubating in China that may end up being far more lethal if strong countervailing actions are not taken soon. The Chinese Communist Party has made clear that it is on a collision course with the free people of Taiwan and their democratic government. With every passing year, the risk goes up that Beijing might decide to pull the trigger. Neither America nor Taiwan seems to have
In 2018, global health expert Jonathan Quick, of Duke University in North Carolina, published a book titled The End of Epidemics: The Looming Threat to Humanity and How to Stop It. In it he prescribed measures by which the world could protect itself against devastating disease outbreaks of the likes of the 1918 flu, which killed millions and set humanity back decades. He is a former Global Health Council chairman and a long-term collaborator of the WHO. The COVID-19 epidemic looks like it is edging toward becoming a pandemic — that is, as the WHO defines it, “the worldwide spread of
Today, truth and facts are valuable but contentious commodities. Every day, people hear about information labeled as “false news” and are presented with “alternate facts.” They are bombarded with endless information, including rumors and lies, from traditional media and social media sources. Political calculations and objectives manipulate information. Most people find it hard to decipher and many give up. Into this reality crept a novel coronavirus from China. COVID-19 is a serious global challenge with significant economic consequences and the possibility of a dangerous global health crisis. Thousands have been infected worldwide; many have already died in China and the number of
The COVID-19 outbreak has quickly spread from Asia to Europe and the US. As Taiwan is geographically close to China, Hong Kong and Macau, the government took measures as soon as the outbreak erupted in China’s Hubei Province in late January to prevent it spreading to Taiwan. The measures — such as sending Chinese group tourists home early, suspending Chinese group tours to Taiwan, barring Taiwanese group tours to China, centralizing the distribution of masks, postponing school openings at all levels, suspending direct flights to most Chinese cities and closing ferry services between Taiwan and China — have proven necessary to