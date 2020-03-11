Virus can’t erase China’s HK sins

By Joseph Bosco





An immediate crisis radiating from China should not distract the international community, particularly the US, from other dangerous situations created by its communist government.

As with earlier epidemics, the COVID-19 outbreak was spawned and spread by Beijing’s usual authoritarian practices of denial and deceit, which delayed by at least a month an appropriate global response.

The Chinese government exacerbated the situation and hampered the work of the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by arbitrarily withholding its cooperation.

To add insult to injury, China-sanctioned sources have resorted to commonplace disinformation and finger-pointing, suggesting that the contagion either originated outside China, or has been made worse by other countries’ practices.

The US and Taiwan are Beijing’s usual targets. China-based digital media sources claim that the virus is out of control in Taiwan, with deaths overwhelming crematoria. The Taiwan Fact-Check Center has debunked the claims and international observers have found no evidence to support them.

That pattern of false accusations and deflection from China’s own incompetence and dictatorial irresponsibility is well-established.

The Chinese government followed the same playbook in dealing with the crisis that erupted in Hong Kong last year after Beijing’s proposed extradition law conflicted with the territory’s promised autonomy.

As part of its ham-handed response to public outrage, China resorted to blaming the “black hand” of other countries, led by the US.

Over Beijing’s angry objections, the US Congress then approved — and US President Donald Trump signed into law — the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, the purpose of which is to determine whether Washington should continue to accord Hong Kong special status as a financial center entitled to favorable US consideration on trade and investment.

The act requires that the US Department of State, within 180 days of its enactment in October last year, report to Congress on “whether Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous from China to justify its unique treatment.”

A number of criteria for making that determination are listed, one of which is the status of “civil liberties in Hong Kong, including freedom of assembly and freedom of the press.”

The Chinese government on Feb. 25 sentenced Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai (桂民海) to 10 years in prison for publishing and selling books prohibited in China. Beijing has since added more charges and Gui’s case is complicated by the fact that he is a Swedish citizen who was kidnapped by Chinese agents in Thailand.

However, the original basis of Beijing’s ire against him was the sale of China-banned books, which clearly breaches the act’s freedom of the press standard for judging Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Beijing’s prosecution and mistreatment of Gui is also inconsistent with Article 27 of the Basic Law governing Hong Kong’s status under “one country, two systems,” which stipulates that “Hong Kong residents shall have freedom of speech, of the press and of publication.”

Applying China’s rigid and censorial law on book publication to activities in Hong Kong contravenes both the US standard underlying Hong Kong’s unique status and the fundamental agreement that was meant to govern the territory’s handover from the UK to China.

Before and since passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, Hong Kong authorities, under orders from Beijing, have consistently interfered with its residents’ freedom of assembly.

That interference, part of a larger pattern of Chinese meddling and dictation, also relates to “decisionmaking within the Hong Kong government,” which is another of the criteria stated in the act.

Undergirding all the standards set forth in the act is the first one stated: “demands for universal suffrage.”

Progress on that objective would enable progress on all of the others. Congress and Trump were right to put those standards into US law governing the US’ relations with Hong Kong.

However, neither the coronavirus — communist China’s gift to the neither world— nor partial agreement to trade reciprocity should prevent Washington from paying attention to what is happening in Hong Kong.

As Angela Gui, Gui Minhai’s daughter, has written about lessons resulting from her father’s ordeal: “Holding China responsible for its crimes requires matching words with actions.”

Joseph Bosco served as China country director in the office of the US secretary of defense. He is a fellow at the Institute for Taiwan-American Studies and a member of the advisory committee of the Global Taiwan Institute.