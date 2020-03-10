Evacuation: Ball in China’s court

By Liu Shih-ming 劉熙明





While a second chartered flight to bring Taiwanese home from Wuhan, China, has been delayed for about a month, Hong Kong has evacuated hundreds of Hong Kongers from the city.

The evacuation emulated Taiwan’s high-profile evacuation of Taiwanese from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, which has become known as the “Yokohama model” in Chinese-language media.

It is high time that the Chinese and Taiwanese governments put all their cards on the table regarding the evacuation of Taiwanese.

After Hong Kong used the Yokohama model, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) became worried that it would put an end to the “one China” principle.

If the CCP continues to refuse to allow Taiwan to repatriate another batch of Taiwanese in the same way as it did in Yokohama, that would be evidence that the CCP is blocking Taiwanese from returning home.

The first batch of Taiwanese brought home included a Taiwanese who had been confirmed as having been infected. This upset the public, and the government has since insisted that the next flight should include Taiwan’s own quarantine personnel onboard.

This is the cause of the stalemate.

When the public threw their full support behind the government’s decision to bring home Taiwanese on the Diamond Princess, the Yokohama model was established as a way of avoiding a disaster resulting from loopholes in disease-prevention measures.

Following a month-long deadlock, the Hong Kong government used this model to bring home Hong Kongers from Wuhan, so the CCP should now be able to allow China Airlines and Eva Airways to fly Taiwanese quarantine officers to Wuhan to bring Taiwanese in the city home.

If the CCP continues to oppose Taiwan using the Yokohama model and refuses chartered Taiwanese aircraft flying to Wuhan, while the Chinese cyberarmy continues to spread rumors about the epidemic situation in Taiwan, it would be abundantly clear that the CCP does not give a hoot about Taiwanese concerns that the epidemic might continue to spread, and that its only concern is to use the epidemic as a weapon to attack the Taiwanese government.

The public understands the pressures that Taiwanese in Wuhan are under and that they are forced to go along with the CCP’s demands that they chime in on criticism of the Taiwanese government.

However, the Yokohama model has received overwhelming public support in Taiwan, so if the CCP continues to hold Taiwanese in Wuhan hostage, that is something Taiwan will have to live with.

Liu Shih-ming is an adjunct associate professor in the Graduate School of Taiwanese Culture at the National Taipei University of Education.

Translated by Perry Svensson