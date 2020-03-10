EDITORIAL: Quick action to fend off deflation

The consumer price index (CPI) dipped 0.21 percent last month, its first year-on-year contraction in 14 months, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) announced last week.

The decline has raised concerns that it might be the prelude to a deflation, if consumers continue to avoid public places, such as restaurants, and cancel travel plans to avoid catching COVID-19, which would lead to further dips in entertainment and travel spending.

Apart from seasonal effects, the drop in consumer prices last month was primarily caused by a 3.4 percent slump in the recreation category, as hotels and travel agencies offered deep discounts to attract business following a slew of cancelations. Falling global crude oil prices also drove down fuel costs by 4.18 percent annually, DGBAS data showed.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, also fell into negative territory, shrinking 0.38 percent annually, the data showed.

To the ordinary consumer, deflation might seem to be better news than inflation, as lower prices would increase shoppers’ purchasing power. However, a downward spiral in prices would ultimately cause more severe problems, such as operating losses, job relocations to places with lower labor costs, or closures of hotels, restaurants and factories. Businesses might resort to cutting wages and laying off people to stay afloat. Ultimately, the economic outlook would dim and no one would be spared from the macroeconomic slowdown.

One of the biggest victims of the outbreak is the hospitality industry. The 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel in downtown Taipei yesterday announced that it was moving up the date of its closure to May instead of the end of the year. Leofoo’s announcement came on the heels of an announcement by Landis Hospitality Group last week that it was closing the unprofitable Landis Taichung today, saying that the outbreak was the last straw.

The SARS outbreak of 2003 can serve as a reference to how the current outbreak might affect the economy. That year, consumer prices shrank 0.28 percent, while economic growth contracted by 0.57 percentage points to 4.12 percent.

The DGBAS last month trimmed its economic growth forecast by 0.35 percentage points to 2.37 percent for this year, citing weak tourism and sagging private consumption due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The risk of further cuts is high, as the DGBAS projection is based on the assumption that the epidemic would be contained within three months and that its impact should be less severe than that of SARS.

However, there is no sign yet that the outbreak would subside any time soon, with the number of confirmed cases and deaths outside of China soaring. A majority of economists and industry experts expect the impact from COVID-19 on the economy to be greater than that of SARS — rather than milder, as the government agency predicted.

The government has to come up with solutions to stimulate the economy. The Cabinet has prepared a special fund of NT$60 billion (US$1.99 billion) to provide short-term credit lines to small and medium-sized enterprises, mostly in the tourism sector. Only NT$2 billion of the amount is earmarked for the issuance of stimulus coupons for use in night markets, commercial circles, restaurants and cultural events.

It is doubtful that such a small amount would be enough to spur domestic consumption, and boost consumer prices and the economy as a whole. The government needs to take quick action to tame the rising risk of deflation through fiscal or monetary policies.