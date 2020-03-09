The COVID-19 outbreak has quickly spread from Asia to Europe and the US. As Taiwan is geographically close to China, Hong Kong and Macau, the government took measures as soon as the outbreak erupted in China’s Hubei Province in late January to prevent it spreading to Taiwan.
The measures — such as sending Chinese group tourists home early, suspending Chinese group tours to Taiwan, barring Taiwanese group tours to China, centralizing the distribution of masks, postponing school openings at all levels, suspending direct flights to most Chinese cities and closing ferry services between Taiwan and China — have proven necessary to allow the nation’s medical personnel and healthcare system enough time to deal with the outbreak.
Still, the spread of the disease has affected people’s daily lives as well as many domestic industries and commercial sectors, among which the airline, restaurant, retail and tourism businesses have been the hardest hit.
To counter a slowdown in consumer demand due to the outbreak, the Executive Yuan on Feb. 27 passed a NT$60 billion (US$1.99 billion at the current exchange rate) stimulus package, with NT$16.9 billion earmarked for disease prevention and NT$40.4 billion for helping affected businesses and employees.
Several legislative committees last week started to review the budget. There were different opinions regarding who or which industries should receive subsidies and the handling of bailout funds. Lawmakers said some items in the package were unnecessary, while others needed to be better planned. Some items overlapped with existing government measures, while others seemed to be not so urgent, they said, adding that there was a lack of timely and targeted measures to help affected employees and industries.
Lawmakers also need to carefully review when and how the government plans to distribute “stimulus vouchers” to prop up domestic consumption.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs has said it would launch the vouchers only after the outbreak has been brought under control. It is clearly worried that disease prevention measures would be thrown into disarray if people started to travel to spend their vouchers while the outbreak raged.
However, how will the government determine whether the epidemic has been curtailed? Are there any measures or criteria that it plans to adopt? Should the value of vouchers be increased from the range of between NT$600 and NT$800 to better stimulate spending?
Although all of the political parties in the legislature are eager to promptly enact the stimulus package, which the government hopes will pass its third and final reading by next week, lawmakers must adjust the package and the budget if they find any of the Cabinet’s plans to be impractical, unnecessary or infeasible.
The main purpose of the package is to help stem financial losses due to the outbreak, rather than using taxpayers’ money to subsidize corporate losses. The bailout aims to provide affected businesses with temporary assistance and help them get back on their feet once the epidemic is contained.
The government’s rapid response to the slowing economy and its resolve to quickly push through the bailout measures would help mitigate economic damage from the outbreak. However, epidemic prevention is paramount, and striking a balance between prevention and reviving the economy depends on the wisdom of policymakers.
The bottom line is that taxpayers’ money should be put to good use and the bailout measures must benefit affected industries and employees. Although the package is urgent, that does not mean it can be reviewed and approved recklessly.
It has been more than a month since China implemented an unprecedented quarantine of Wuhan, banning travel in and out of the city from Jan 22. As of Friday, China’s National Health Commission had confirmed 78,824 cases and 2,788 deaths from COVID-19, while Japan and South Korea have also seen a surge in confirmed cases, with countrywide totals of 214 and 2,022 respectively. As Asia is shrouded in the shadow of COVID-19, Taiwan, which was expected to be particularly vulnerable to the virus due to its proximity to China, has been containing it in an exemplary fashion. Immediately following the Wuhan coronavirus
The spread of COVID-19 adds to the Taiwanese mentality of hating to be mistaken for Chinese. There are discussions about speaking Taiwanese instead of Mandarin in public while abroad to avoid such annoyance. How effective that would be is another matter. More worth noting is that foreigners in Taiwan do not necessarily please local people by speaking their hard-learned Mandarin to them. Taiwanese language identity does not suddenly change due to a disease outbreak. It has evolved a lot since democratization. In January last year, the National Languages Development Act (國家語言發展法) came into force. The law acknowledges that all — more
Almost a year after Italy broke with its US and European partners to sign up to China’s influence-extending Belt and Road Initiative, relations between Rome and Beijing risk deteriorating rather than getting closer. The anticipated economic boost for Italy has yet to materialize, with its trade deficit with China widening further last year, and if Rome’s intention was to generate goodwill with Beijing, the government undermined that effort with its decision to halt flights to China over worries about the spread of the coronavirus. As Italy endures its own deadly outbreak, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has made a show of reaching out
To die-hard pan-green camp supporters or convinced followers of the Taiwanese independence faith, I am an untrustworthy former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokesperson with ulterior motives, as I continue to call on the government to “uncover the truth” and for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to face the “historical wounds” of the past and examine them head-on. Media reports say that the Chen Wen-chen Memorial Foundation (陳文成博士紀念基金會) and 43 other non-governmental organizations organized a 228 Incident memorial event. In response, Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan chairman Tashi Tsering said that as far as every Tibetan is concerned, “history will