Tunnel killing nature
In the good old days, Yilan County residents were proud of the attention they paid to protecting their beautiful landscape, but after the Hsuehshan Tunnel opened, Yilan City prospered, commodity prices shot up and the environment suffered as developers rushed to build tall buildings that destroyed the skyline.
Most controversial of all was a building next to the Lanyang Museum in Wushi Port (烏石港).
Two hotels planned to be built on the beach were not approved by the environmental impact assessment committee, because they would have destroyed the coastal scenery of the Lanyang Plain and the skyline from Wushi Port to the Lanyang Museum.
Wushi Port is within the jurisdiction of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area, which means that an environmental assessment is required for developments exceeding one hectare.
The Yilan County Government has submitted an application to the Tourism Bureau, which oversees the autonomous landscape, asking that Wushi Port be made a scenic area.
The proclaimed reason for doing so is that the county wants to avoid having the port, which is part of the county government’s zoning plan, overlap with the autonomous landscape, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area management office.
As the son of a farmer in Yilan, I am concerned, because once Wushi Port is removed from the autonomous landscape, projects could bypass the environmental assessment requirement and developers would be off the hook.
Developers would compete to build the tallest buildings, the scenery would disappear, and the coastal landscape that is a public asset would probably be destroyed by overdevelopment.
Also, this is nothing that a small minority of people should be allowed to monopolize.
Yilan has diverse natural scenery and a beautiful coastline. Power over new urban development plans rests mainly in the hands of the local government, but to protect the urban skyline, the county government should write autonomous landscape rules that strictly regulate buildings next to sensitive environmental areas.
Yilan’s beautiful landscape belongs to everyone, and the county government should propose a complete set of regulations to monitor and control it before it is too late.
Wei Szu-yuan
Yilan County
