The nation’s concerted effort to avoid potential loopholes in disease prevention efforts against COVID-19 has called into question its handling of illegal migrant workers.
The government and the public have been working together to combat the coronavirus, and Taiwan has been hailed as the most effective Asia-Pacific nation to contain it.
However, this somehow seems to have opened a Pandora’s Box.
In the past, as a society, we have tended to agree to disagree on some of the controversial issues that are politically and culturally divisive. To some extent, we leave them untouched so that the nation can move forward. Now, dealing with the coronavirus has let those controversies come to the surface.
One example is the story of “Xiao Ming (小明),” and the controversial legal and political problems over the nationality status of a boy whose father is Taiwanese and mother Chinese.
Another and more serious problem is the handling of illegal migrant workers.
The government has taken an ambiguous, but negative, attitude in the past, partly because a solution would greatly affect the status of the nation’s domestic labor force.
Some people argue that fear of heavy fines and deportation could keep potentially ill illegal migrant workers from seeking medical treatment, thereby become a loophole in disease prevention efforts.
It makes no sense to blame such people when there has been a long-term unfriendly atmosphere and work to ensure that their basic human rights are protected through legislation is long overdue.
We should seize this opportunity to urge the legislature to incorporate the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (ICMW) into law. It has a symbolic function to create a societal momentum for change.
The dispute should be divided into two levels.
The first level deals with the legality of a migrant worker.
National Immigration Agency statistics show that there could be up to 52,000 illegal migrant workers who have absconded from their jobs or overstayed their visas.
It is possible that some might intentionally break the law to stay here for job opportunities, but it is more likely that they have been subject to torturous, abusive and exploitative treatment, sexually harassed or assaulted. This is a national shame.
“In the past six years, reported cases of foreign female migrant workers being sexually assaulted are up to 633,” a Control Yuan report said.
Objectively speaking, most Taiwanese tend to have a biased and discriminatory attitude toward Southeast Asian migrant workers, mainly due to their nations’ economic development. However, we should reflect upon ourselves: When these migrant workers left their homes and loved ones to come here to work, they made a great contribution to our infrastructure and economic growth, and most importantly, to making our culture more diverse and inclusive.
We really owe a great debt to them. It is our moral obligation to provide them the necessary assistance and support. The most important step is to change the discriminatory atmosphere in society.
When we are friendly, they would gradually and naturally come to us for help. As a result, the problem of absconding or overstaying can be resolved.
A second level goes to the legality of allowing a migrant worker to bring family members with them.
I would argue that it is their inherent basic human right.
According to Article 44 of Regulations on the Permission and Administration of the Employment of Foreign Workers (雇主聘僱外國人許可及管理辦法), no foreign worker is allowed to bring their family to reside in Taiwan in principle.
Owing to the nation’s overall interest and social security concerns, lawmakers decided to restrict the right to family reunifications. However, now circumstances have changed.
When the regulations were being discussed, we knew little about migrant workers and made restrictions out of fear.
Today, Taiwan is hailed as a regional beacon of universally recognized values, that is, democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.
Passing a law last year to create a National Human Rights Commission was a milestone for our nation. If we are really worthy of the name “a nation built on the basis of human rights,” then now it is time to pass an implementation act of the ICMW provisions to better protect migrant workers.
I would like to quote Mab Huang (黃默), Soochow University’s Liberal Arts chair professor and founding editor-in-chief of the Taiwan Human Rights Journal: “The increasing number of migrant workers will definitely bring change to our population structure. If our values and human rights standards go hand in hand with it, and are not only limited to an economic perspective, but further expand the new residents’ rights and implementation of international human rights standards, Taiwan will definitely become a more diverse, open democratic society.”
Huang Yu-zhe is a political science undergraduate at Soochow University and has been accepted to National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.
It has been more than a month since China implemented an unprecedented quarantine of Wuhan, banning travel in and out of the city from Jan 22. As of Friday, China’s National Health Commission had confirmed 78,824 cases and 2,788 deaths from COVID-19, while Japan and South Korea have also seen a surge in confirmed cases, with countrywide totals of 214 and 2,022 respectively. As Asia is shrouded in the shadow of COVID-19, Taiwan, which was expected to be particularly vulnerable to the virus due to its proximity to China, has been containing it in an exemplary fashion. Immediately following the Wuhan coronavirus
The spread of COVID-19 adds to the Taiwanese mentality of hating to be mistaken for Chinese. There are discussions about speaking Taiwanese instead of Mandarin in public while abroad to avoid such annoyance. How effective that would be is another matter. More worth noting is that foreigners in Taiwan do not necessarily please local people by speaking their hard-learned Mandarin to them. Taiwanese language identity does not suddenly change due to a disease outbreak. It has evolved a lot since democratization. In January last year, the National Languages Development Act (國家語言發展法) came into force. The law acknowledges that all — more
Almost a year after Italy broke with its US and European partners to sign up to China’s influence-extending Belt and Road Initiative, relations between Rome and Beijing risk deteriorating rather than getting closer. The anticipated economic boost for Italy has yet to materialize, with its trade deficit with China widening further last year, and if Rome’s intention was to generate goodwill with Beijing, the government undermined that effort with its decision to halt flights to China over worries about the spread of the coronavirus. As Italy endures its own deadly outbreak, Italian President Sergio Mattarella has made a show of reaching out
To die-hard pan-green camp supporters or convinced followers of the Taiwanese independence faith, I am an untrustworthy former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokesperson with ulterior motives, as I continue to call on the government to “uncover the truth” and for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to face the “historical wounds” of the past and examine them head-on. Media reports say that the Chen Wen-chen Memorial Foundation (陳文成博士紀念基金會) and 43 other non-governmental organizations organized a 228 Incident memorial event. In response, Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan chairman Tashi Tsering said that as far as every Tibetan is concerned, “history will