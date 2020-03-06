Lawmakers should pass the ICMW

By Huang Yu-zhe 黃于哲





The nation’s concerted effort to avoid potential loopholes in disease prevention efforts against COVID-19 has called into question its handling of illegal migrant workers.

The government and the public have been working together to combat the coronavirus, and Taiwan has been hailed as the most effective Asia-Pacific nation to contain it.

However, this somehow seems to have opened a Pandora’s Box.

In the past, as a society, we have tended to agree to disagree on some of the controversial issues that are politically and culturally divisive. To some extent, we leave them untouched so that the nation can move forward. Now, dealing with the coronavirus has let those controversies come to the surface.

One example is the story of “Xiao Ming (小明),” and the controversial legal and political problems over the nationality status of a boy whose father is Taiwanese and mother Chinese.

Another and more serious problem is the handling of illegal migrant workers.

The government has taken an ambiguous, but negative, attitude in the past, partly because a solution would greatly affect the status of the nation’s domestic labor force.

Some people argue that fear of heavy fines and deportation could keep potentially ill illegal migrant workers from seeking medical treatment, thereby become a loophole in disease prevention efforts.

It makes no sense to blame such people when there has been a long-term unfriendly atmosphere and work to ensure that their basic human rights are protected through legislation is long overdue.

We should seize this opportunity to urge the legislature to incorporate the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (ICMW) into law. It has a symbolic function to create a societal momentum for change.

The dispute should be divided into two levels.

The first level deals with the legality of a migrant worker.

National Immigration Agency statistics show that there could be up to 52,000 illegal migrant workers who have absconded from their jobs or overstayed their visas.

It is possible that some might intentionally break the law to stay here for job opportunities, but it is more likely that they have been subject to torturous, abusive and exploitative treatment, sexually harassed or assaulted. This is a national shame.

“In the past six years, reported cases of foreign female migrant workers being sexually assaulted are up to 633,” a Control Yuan report said.

Objectively speaking, most Taiwanese tend to have a biased and discriminatory attitude toward Southeast Asian migrant workers, mainly due to their nations’ economic development. However, we should reflect upon ourselves: When these migrant workers left their homes and loved ones to come here to work, they made a great contribution to our infrastructure and economic growth, and most importantly, to making our culture more diverse and inclusive.

We really owe a great debt to them. It is our moral obligation to provide them the necessary assistance and support. The most important step is to change the discriminatory atmosphere in society.

When we are friendly, they would gradually and naturally come to us for help. As a result, the problem of absconding or overstaying can be resolved.

A second level goes to the legality of allowing a migrant worker to bring family members with them.

I would argue that it is their inherent basic human right.

According to Article 44 of Regulations on the Permission and Administration of the Employment of Foreign Workers (雇主聘僱外國人許可及管理辦法), no foreign worker is allowed to bring their family to reside in Taiwan in principle.

Owing to the nation’s overall interest and social security concerns, lawmakers decided to restrict the right to family reunifications. However, now circumstances have changed.

When the regulations were being discussed, we knew little about migrant workers and made restrictions out of fear.

Today, Taiwan is hailed as a regional beacon of universally recognized values, that is, democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.

Passing a law last year to create a National Human Rights Commission was a milestone for our nation. If we are really worthy of the name “a nation built on the basis of human rights,” then now it is time to pass an implementation act of the ICMW provisions to better protect migrant workers.

I would like to quote Mab Huang (黃默), Soochow University’s Liberal Arts chair professor and founding editor-in-chief of the Taiwan Human Rights Journal: “The increasing number of migrant workers will definitely bring change to our population structure. If our values and human rights standards go hand in hand with it, and are not only limited to an economic perspective, but further expand the new residents’ rights and implementation of international human rights standards, Taiwan will definitely become a more diverse, open democratic society.”

Huang Yu-zhe is a political science undergraduate at Soochow University and has been accepted to National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.