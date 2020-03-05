Nazi cautionary dramas wade into political, factual disputes

By Lynn Elber / AP, LOS ANGELES

Hollywood mustered its creative forces in the 1940s when Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany sought to conquer the world, with Humphrey Bogart standing up to the fascist regime in Casablanca and director Ernst Lubitsch mocking it and its dictator in To Be or Not to Be.

More than 70 years later, an increase in hate crimes, emboldened white supremacists and political upheaval have prompted TV and filmmakers to revisit Nazism. The works are varied and their receptions mixed, but they share a goal: to use fiction to learn from 20th-century totalitarianism and its horrors, including the Holocaust that claimed the lives of 6 million Jews.

In Amazon’s Hunters, an unlikely group of 1970s New Yorkers target German Nazis who have brought their genocidal quest to the US.

HBO’s The Plot Against America is based on Philip Roth’s novel that posits a repressive early 1940s US government led by Charles Lindbergh, the real-life aviation hero and anti-Semitic isolationist.

The Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit is in Lubitsch’s satirical mode, deepened by tragedy.

Preceding them was The Man in the High Castle, the 2015 to 2019 Amazon series based on Philip K. Dick’s sci-fi novel of the same name about a fallen US ruled by World War II victors Germany and Japan.

The war has had other screen comebacks. During the political and social turmoil of the mid to late-1960s, cynical and irreverent films including King Rat and What Did You Do in the War, Daddy? were released alongside traditional battle epics such as the star-laden Battle of the Bulge.

“We seem to have waves of interest in both the Holocaust and World War II, not always at the same time,” said Sharon Willis, a film academic and professor at the University of Rochester in New York.

“I feel that, collectively, we return to these terrains when we have some kind of problem to work out that we think is related to them,” she said.

David Simon, executive producer of The Plot Against America, unabashedly labels the six-episode series debuting in the US on March 16 “a political piece.” The cast includes Winona Ryder and John Turturro, and early reviews were admiring.

“It’s a critique of xenophobia and demagoguery and the use of ‘the other,’ the fear of ‘the other’ to drive political power and to create a political dynamic,” Simon said, a pattern that he said predates US President Donald Trump. “The demonization of the immigrant cohort has been going on for as long as the republic.”

Ironically, he had originally passed on bringing Roth’s novel to the screen, because it appeared irrelevant.

“The first time somebody approached me about the adaptation was in 2013, right after [former US president Barack] Obama’s second inauguration. And I thought to myself that it seemed like an artifact” in an increasingly inclusive society, Simon said.

The subsequent election and its results forced him to reconsider that view, he said, citing restrictive immigration policies as an area of profound concern.

The late Roth’s book proved “allegorical to what we’re dealing with now, and the vulnerable cohorts now are not necessarily Jewish Americans, although anti-Semitism has increased,” Simon said.

“The real vulnerable [groups] are people with black and brown skin, immigrants and Muslims,” he said.

As for why he is asking viewers to seek clarity in the rearview mirror, Simon said that history provides a sturdy, well-vetted foundation on which to build a meaningful allegory.