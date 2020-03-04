Only true radicals ignore physics when gauging the carbon price

By Gernot Wagner

At the center of many policy challenges is a contest between “realists” and “radicals.” That is true of the ongoing Democratic primary race in the US, for example, and it has long defined the climate change debate. Will incremental policies such as a modest carbon price save us from disaster, or does climate change call for a more revolutionary approach?

Attempts to answer this question typically rely more on gut feelings and political instincts than on rigorous analysis. The debate also often features a generational divide between youthful idealists and seasoned moderates.

Just recently, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin dismissed criticism from 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg by suggesting that she take a class in economics.

As the science of navigating tradeoffs, economics can indeed help a person make decisions under circumstances defined by binding constraints and pervasive uncertainty.

In theory, at least, economists have the tools to determine the costs and benefits of cutting carbon emissions. Yet getting that calculation right has haunted the profession for decades.

In 2018, William Nordhaus of Yale University was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his pioneering efforts to determine an optimal carbon price.

The logic of his approach, and of the standard carbon-pricing model generally, appears impeccable: quantify the anticipated damages from climate change and then compare those to the costs of cutting emissions today.

However, this is easier said than done.

The inertia of the climate system implies that most damages would accrue in the distant future — decades or even centuries hence — whereas the majority of emissions-reduction costs would be incurred today.

Moreover, there is an inherent asymmetry in how benefits and costs are tallied. With large uncertainties on both sides, the problem calls for heroic extrapolations and outright guesswork.

However, in calculating benefits only “known knowns” have traditionally made it into the headline figure, whereas the bias goes the other way in the case of costs: The rapid progress made in clean-energy technologies is largely ignored, despite its likely cost-abatement effects.

These biases have not stopped economists from offering confident benefit-cost analyses. Nordhaus has famously done so with a model requiring fewer than 20 main equations.

He says that each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted today should be priced at about US$36. By contrast, in a massive report published in 2006, Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics calculated that the price should be more than US$91 per tonne in today’s dollars.

The substantial gap between the two estimates reflects two different approaches to discounting: That is, how much society values, or ought to value, its future.

Nordhaus begins with an annual discount rate of about 4.25 percent, which he then reduces slightly over time, whereas the Stern review sets the discount rate at 1.4 percent, thereby placing a greater emphasis on future damages relative to today’s mitigation costs.

These analyses were massive undertakings, given the global scale, distant time horizon and level of uncertainty involved. Yet neither approach accounts for the possibility of irreversible planetary-scale tipping points, such as the permanent melting of Greenland’s ice sheet or the bleaching of coral reefs.