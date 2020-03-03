US states move to ban LGBT ‘panic defense’ for crimes

By Oscar Lopez / Thomson Reuters Foundation, MEXICO CITY

Lisa Kuhnhausen-Woods had never heard of the “panic defense” — where an accused person says they acted violently due to the shock of finding out someone is gay or transgender — until the body of her missing 17-year-old daughter was found in a forest.

The police have said that the man accused of murdering Nikki, who was trans, told them that when she disclosed her gender identity to him, it made him “really uncomfortable” and “disturbed him.”

When Kuhnhausen-Woods realized that “trans panic” could be used as a defense in her daughter’s case, she decided to act — and started drumming up support for a bill that would see the legal strategy banned in Washington state, where she lives.

“Nikki didn’t deserve this ... it was a hate crime,” Kuhnausen-Woods, 52, told reporters. “I don’t feel there’s any justification in the panic defense.”

The suspect pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and malicious harassment, with trial set for July.

Washington is likely to become the 10th US state to ban “gay panic” and “trans panic” defenses, after the state US Senate on Wednesday last week approved the Nikki Kuhnhausen Act.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to approve the bill in the next few weeks.

Laws banning the panic defense are being considered in at least five other US states, while federal legislation outlawing the practice was introduced last year.

New Zealand banned the panic defense in 2009 and Australia plans to outlaw it in South Australia, the country’s last state where it is still legal.

“It’s not going to help Nikki’s case, but it will help future families,” Kuhnhausen-Woods said. “There are other beautiful transgender children out there that need to be protected.”

HOMOPHOBIA IN COURT

Rights advocates said that outlawing the panic defense will not only ensure justice for victims of LGBT+ hate crimes, but also help tackle homophobia and transphobia in US courts.

“These laws help root out anti-LGBT bias in the justice system,” Richard Saenz, an attorney at LGBT+ rights group Lambda Legal, said in e-mailed comments.

“There is momentum to prohibit a defense that ... depends on the court system to permit the dehumanization of LGBT victims of hate violence,” he said.

The panic defense has been condemned by the American Bar Association, but it is still widely used in cases involving gay and trans victims to reduce charges or even acquit defendants.

Carsten Andresen, a criminal justice expert at St Edward’s University in Texas has tracked 104 cases where panic defenses have been used since 1970. Of these, 16 have occurred in the past three years.

Andresen said the actual number might be far higher, given the strategy is rarely named directly, making it difficult to track.

“This tactic is much more widespread than people might recognize,” Andresen said. “There are a lot of cases where they don’t attract attention ... and so this homophobic or transphobic bias seeps into the cases.”

Defendants who used the gay panic defense had murder charges reduced in nearly one-third of cases, Andresen’s analysis found.

In 2018, a man charged with killing his male neighbor in Texas was convicted of the state’s lowest grade felony and was sentenced to six months in jail after his attorney argued that he acted in self-defence following unwanted sexual advances.

“There are these really ugly biases out there,” Andresen said. “It is really chilling to the [LGBT+] community if they think that someone can get a lower penalty or even an acquittal if they use that defense.”