Coronavirus shows scale of task to fix China’s flawed healthcare

By Kevin Hamlin and Lin Zhu / Bloomberg

Even before the COVID-19 epidemic struck, China faced a monumental task to bring its healthcare system up to scratch.

Now, the scale of that challenge has been highlighted after the virus exposed an over-reliance on big hospitals in major cities and shortcomings in how the state responds to emergencies, even with a mechanism built after the SARS outbreak in 2003 in place.

The extensive economic fallout from COVID-19 is set to trigger a renewed focus on fixing the healthcare system, just as SARS did 17 years ago.

China already has an ambitious goal of building a world-class system this decade.

There would be broader economic dividends from doing so. The average Chinese household saves about 45 percent of its income, in part to cover costs like medical bills. A better social safety net with higher-quality healthcare would help unleash more consumption as families reduce their precautionary savings.

China envisions a 16 trillion yuan (US$2.3 trillion) healthcare industry by 2030. A blueprint laid out in 2016 called “Healthy China 2030” vowed to improve public health emergency preparedness and response capabilities to match those of developed countries.

It also set targets including increasing the average life expectancy to 79 years in 2030, lowering infant and maternal mortality rates, and having at least three physicians and 4.7 nurses per 1,000 people.

However, that still seems a distant goal. Beijing resident Stella Duan is a frequent visitor to the city’s leading hospitals and every time she knows what to expect: Hours spent in packed lobbies and crowded waiting rooms with dozens of other anxious patients.

“When I visited a gynecologist at Beijing Shijitan Hospital in September [last year], I waited two hours to see a doctor,” said Duan, 27, who was lucky enough to have an appointment. “There were three to five counters open and lines of 10 or more people at every one.”

Such an environment, replicated in major hospitals across China, aids the spread of diseases like COVID-19, first identified in Wuhan in December last year before triggering a global health emergency.

When the coronavirus combined with a governance failure that allowed it to spread virtually unchecked for more than a month, it helped unleash what Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) now calls the most difficult outbreak since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came to power 70 years ago.

He has urged the nation to “strengthen areas of weakness and close the loopholes exposed by the current epidemic.”

“For a time, we thought SARS was a watershed for the healthcare system,” said Huang Yanzhong (黃嚴忠), who directs the Center for Global Health Studies at Seton Hall University in New Jersey and is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. “It did result in big change. Then this coronavirus showed us the emergency response system didn’t function as expected.”

Making the existing system work is one thing, but China also still needs an upgrade requiring more investment in a weak primary care system of local clinics and small community hospitals.

That effort has so far failed to gain significant traction, despite hundreds of billions of yuan in investment in primary care facilities between 2009 and 2018.

A key reason is the dominance of big hospitals in China’s healthcare system, which enables them to attract the nation’s best doctors and specialists, leaving smaller hospitals and clinics underutilized.