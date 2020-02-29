US-India expanding strategic ties

By Parris Chang 張旭成

On Monday, US President Donald Trump made his first state visit to India. Officials in Washington believe that India — the world’s most populous democracy with a population of more than 1.36 billion — is a natural ally, with the two countries sharing a rapidly expanding list of common interests.

From a geopolitical perspective, India is sandwiched between China and the Middle East — the two most important regions on the globe for the US. India is the fourth-largest economy in the world, behind only the US, China and Japan. Since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to power, the nation’s economy has been growing at breakneck speed, with GDP growing at about 8 percent over the past few years. Within the next 12 years, India’s population would surpass that of China, and in the future, its economic potential would be on a par with China’s.

China’s rise is challenging the US’ status as world leader. Washington therefore believes that the US and India should work together to contain China’s growing strength and ambitions.

The Trump administration’s National Security Strategy defines China as a primary “threat” and “adversary.”

From a military perspective, China has the ability to threaten the US, but Washington has no such concerns when it comes to New Delhi. Trump has previously emphasized the doctrine of “peace through strength” and, on taking office, took immediate action, increasing the defense budget and rebuilding the nation’s armed forces, reversing former US president Barack Obama’s policy of deep cuts to defense spending and the voluntary abandonment of military capabilities.

During the 1950s, India joined the Non-Aligned Movement, a grouping of developing nations that chose not to formally align themselves with any power bloc.

At the time, the movement hoped to become a “third force” in the face of the US’ and Soviet Union’s struggle for global hegemony. However, after India was defeated by China in the Sino-Indian War of 1962, the Indian government looked to the USSR for support and protection, and maintained frosty relations with the US.

At the end of the Cold War, India for all practical purposes abandoned the Non-Aligned Movement and pursued a “Look East” policy. This involved strengthening security and economic ties with Japan, and later embarking on a US-India strategic relationship. The overriding goal was to pursue cooperation with the US and Japan as a way to neutralize the China threat.

The strategic collaboration between the US and India was on full show when Modi held meetings with Trump at the White House during a visit to the US in June 2017. The two heads of state held a press conference in the Rose Garden, during which Modi twice entered into a bearhug with Trump, garnering positive coverage from the assembled international media.

Trump declared that US-India relations had “never been stronger.” Both leaders emphasized their intent to work together to defeat terrorism and vowed to cooperate closely over the war in Afghanistan and other areas of national security, including sanctions against Iran and pressing North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

To assist India with its naval defense and help contain China’s expansionist ambitions in the Indo-Pacific, the Trump administration has provided India with a wide array of weaponry. Of particular note is a purchase agreement for 22 “Guardian” aerial drones, the first time that the US has sold the system to a non-NATO country. The day before Trump embarked on his visit to India, Washington and New Delhi announced an additional US$3.5 billion defense procurement agreement for 30 US-made military helicopters for the Indian armed forces.