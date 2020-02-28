‘They could shut us down tomorrow’: Rappler’s Maria Ressa

By Juliette Garside / The Guardian

“The toughest part is not knowing whether it’s going to be a normal day, or a not normal day,” said Maria Ressa, speaking by telephone from her office in Manila.

A former CNN bureau chief who spent two decades as an investigative reporter, Ressa is the founder of a news Web site that has found itself on the front line of the global disinformation wars.

Since the summer of 2016, her reporters at Rappler have been engaged in a running battle with paid trolls, influencers, bot armies and fake news Web sites run by supporters of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Launched on Facebook in 2012, before emerging as a full-fledged news Web site with a monthly audience of 12 million, Rappler was among the first publications anywhere in the world to shine a light on how a populist leader could harness social media to win power.

Ressa’s commitment to exposing corruption, propaganda and thousands of extrajudicial killings sanctioned by Duterte in his self-proclaimed “war on drugs” has made her some powerful enemies, but her determination to speak has also won her many allies.

In 2018, she was one of a group of journalists named as Time magazine’s Person of the Year. All of the others lauded by the US journal were at that point either dead or in detention.

Ressa lives every day knowing that both of these fates could befall her.

Security measures have been increased six times at Rappler’s offices in the past year and Ressa has protection at home.

A Princeton University graduate raised in the US, she is a dual national. Returning to the US might be the safest option, but for now, it is not on the cards.

“I hate it, but I can’t leave,” Ressa said. “This time matters. It’s why we do what we do.”

PRISON POSSIBLE

On April 3, Ressa is to learn the outcome of a libel trial brought against her. If she loses, the sentence is a maximum of 12 years: In the Philippines, defamation remains a criminal offence.

Other regime-led prosecutions are pending, for allegations ranging from tax offences to foreign ownership. Ressa, who has been arrested and bailed eight times in the past year, has assembled a formidable defense team of 40 lawyers, including the London barrister Amal Clooney.

If found guilty on all counts, she faces up to 83 years in prison.

“I’m preparing to lose every case here,” Ressa said. “They could shut us down tomorrow, but we will fight everything, both in court and by telling stories. Our fame is our only protection.”

Rappler is not alone in feeling the heat. In a sign that the outlook for independent journalism in the Philippines is fast deteriorating, Philippine Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday filed a complaint against ABS-CBN, which could lead to the broadcaster losing its license.

The online playbook developed by Duterte, 74, while he was still a city mayor has become familiar.

It is being repeated the world over, with populist leaders from US President Donald Trump to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro adopting its toxic mix of viral disinformation and intimidation of independent media.

In the UK, there are parallels with the tactics leading up to the June 2016 referendum that ended its membership in the EU, and the bullying of the BBC and other media by the team that surrounds British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, Duterte’s campaign preceded the Brexit vote and Trump’s election.