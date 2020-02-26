Russia’s old ‘Trojan horse’ plays East against West

By Rodney Jefferson and Slav Orkov / Bloomberg

Hidden away from the holiday resorts and quietly rundown villages on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast lies what locals refer to as “The Russian Complex.”

The 200 million euro (US$217 million) development was the pet project of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov for children and athletes.

Called Kamchia after the river nearby, it has a hotel, theaters, a cinema and a TV studio. It caters to 35 sports and includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

There is a school with a planetarium and a tribute to the Russian space program, replete with a giant mural of astronaut Yuri Gagarin.

However, what the complex cannot do is “host a spy headquarters,” managing director Nikolai Nedyalkov joked on a visit this month.

Kamchia has fallen on hard times since Western sanctions hit Moscow’s finances. One man, though, has his eye on it: Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.

His interest says more about geopolitics than wellness, as Russian influence endures in Bulgaria, a country torn between loyalty toward its historical ally and its more recent status as a member of NATO and the EU.

Lavrov in December said that Kamchia is “unique,” the “ideal model of soft power,” and proposed taking it under Kremlin control.

The government in Sofia said there was no official request to change its status, yet that did not stop some Bulgarians from jumping on the idea that it could be used for training operatives.

Whatever happens next, Kamchia shows that Bulgaria remains a critical outpost at a time of heightened tension over espionage, energy security and corruption.

That historical role has become more precarious in recent months, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flex their muscles in Europe’s most volatile region.

The problem for the US and Western Europe is that Bulgaria chooses to remain Russia’s biggest foothold in Putin’s orbit, because that serves the interests of the people who run the country, said Ilian Vassilev, former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia from 2000 to 2006.

“The main channels of Russian influence are a legacy of a Soviet-style power structure and corruption, which is the glue that holds Russian society together and Bulgaria’s too,” said Vassilev, 63, who was barred by Russia in response to sanctions over Moscow’s involvement in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. “Bulgaria has never had more geopolitical importance than today.”

Bonded by the Cyrillic alphabet, a similar spoken language and the Orthodox religion, Bulgaria has long been Russophile.

The nation was freed from Ottoman rule in 1878 in the Russo-Turkish war, an event marked by a national holiday every March 3. It was the closest ally of the Soviet Union during communism, nicknamed the 16th republic under former Bulgarian dictator Todor Zhivkov.

Russia’s ambassador to the EU in 2006, the year before Bulgaria joined the bloc, notoriously said that it would be useful to have a “Trojan horse” inside the alliance.

Indeed, Russia’s tentacles are everywhere. Bulgaria imports just about all of its gas through a contract with Gazprom that runs until 2022.

About one-third of Bulgaria’s gross power demand is met by a nuclear plant fed by Russian fuel, and the country wants to build a second plant with Russian reactors it already owns.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the former firefighter who has run the nation on and off for the past 11 years, joined Putin and Erdogan at a ceremony on Jan. 8 to turn on the TurkStream pipeline that brings Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey and then connects with Bulgaria and Serbia.