The rich world must take responsibility for its carbon footprint

By Adair Turner

Climate advocate Greta Thunberg has accused developed economies of “creative carbon accounting,” because their measures of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and of achieved and planned reductions, fail to consider the gases emitted when imported goods are produced in other countries.

As Chinese officials have quite rightly pointed out, about 15 percent of their country’s emissions result when goods are made in China, but consumed in other, usually richer, economies.

China and other developing economies also are instinctively wary of developed-country proposals to combine domestic carbon prices with “carbon tariffs” imposed on imported goods.

However, such policies might be the only way for rich-world consumers to take responsibility for their carbon footprint in other countries.

The “creative accounting” charge would be unfair if it were meant to imply deliberate concealment; the British government, for example, publishes an easily accessible carbon-footprint report.

However, the figures certainly support Thunberg’s point: In 2016, the UK emitted 784 million US tons (711 million metric tonnes) of GHGs on a consumption basis, versus 468 million tons on a production basis.

From 1997 to 2016, the UK’s consumption-based emissions fell by only 10 percent, compared with a 35 percent decrease in production-related emissions.

Likewise, the EU’s total consumption-based emissions are about 19 percent higher than those related to production.

While the US’ gap of 8 percent is smaller in percentage terms, on a tons-per-capita basis it is just as large.

China is easily the biggest counterpart to this developed-economy gap, with consumption emissions of about 8.5 gigatons per year, versus 10 gigatons on a production basis.

While China’s per capita emissions have already overtaken the UK’s on a production basis, it would be several years before the country’s per capita consumption footprint exceeds that of the UK.

So, if the developed world is serious about limiting potentially catastrophic climate change, it must take responsibility for emissions that its consumption generates abroad.

There are only two ways to do this. One is for the rich world to consume less. However, although more responsible lifestyles — buying fewer clothes, vehicles and electronic goods, or eating less red meat — should certainly play a role in making zero-carbon economies possible, such changes alone would not get us close to zero emissions.

Nor would they necessarily close the consumption-versus-production gap, because consumption of domestically produced goods could fall as much as that of imports. Reduced imports by developed countries mean reduced exports for poorer economies, creating challenges for economic development.

The alternative is to ensure that imported goods are produced in a low and eventually zero-carbon fashion. The ideal policy to achieve this would be a globally agreed carbon price, which would encourage producers in all countries to adopt low or zero-carbon technologies.

Absent this ideal, there are growing calls in Europe and the US for a second-best solution — domestic carbon prices imposed in particular countries plus “border carbon adjustments,” meaning carbon-related tariffs on imports from countries that do not impose an equivalent carbon price on their producers.

The immediate reaction of policymakers in China, India and many other developing countries might be to condemn such policies as yet more protectionism in a world already destabilized by US President Donald Trump’s tariff disputes.