The legality of tracking bracelets

By Wu Ching-chin 吳景欽

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) has said that people who break their 14-day mandatory home confinement due to the COVID-19 outbreak should be treated like fugitives.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has called for electronic tracking bracelets for people placed under home isolation or quarantine.

These suggestions might have merit; the question is whether they are legal.

Currently, anyone who breaches the conditions of a mandatory home isolation or quarantine order can be fined between NT$60,000 (US$1,969) and NT$300,000 or NT$10,000 and NT$150,000, depending on the nature of the offense.

The government has also unveiled a special bill addressing COVID-19 prevention that includes a maximum fine of NT$1 million for anyone who breaks quarantine.

However, it should be understood that isolation and quarantine orders are administrative rather than legal orders.

As such, it is debatable whether law enforcement agencies are obliged under the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) to publish a wanted notice on their Web sites and in the media, as would be the norm in a standard fugitive case, to enlist the help of the public.

It is also debatable whether the code gives police and prosecutors the authority to arrest offenders if they are tracked down.

This leads to the question of whether behavior by a person who breaks the terms of an isolation or quarantine order should be criminalized by the government, and if so, should such a violation result in criminal prosecution, irrespective of whether the person infected others with the virus?

As for the use of electronic tracking devices, the legal grounds for their use was first introduced following an amendment to the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害防治法) in 2005, which granted the authorities the power to track paroled sexual offenders.

Article 20, Paragraph 3, states: “The guardian who bears the responsibility of protection and supervision of the offender ... may report to the prosecutor or military prosecutor for permission to conduct electronic monitoring.”

Item four in the first clause of Article 116-2 of the code, which was amended in July last year, states that the court, if it grants suspension of detention, may order the defendant to “accept appropriate monitoring by technical equipment.”

This also applies when a prosecutor does not apply to a court for an arrest warrant or a judge decides not to detain a defendant to prevent the person from absconding.

In Taiwan, either a wrist or ankle bracelet fitted with a GPS transmitter is used to monitor convicted criminals 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions.

Therefore, if a sexual offender were to leave their home in contravention of the conditions of a home order, or if they removed the tracking device, law enforcement officers would be immediately alerted and could arrest the person.

Thanks to technological advancements, it is now possible to fit an alcohol concentration sensor or chemical detection chip to monitoring devices for repeat drunk driving offenders and drug users.

Such devices are already in use in the US and Canada, and they allow parole officers to determine whether convicted criminals are adhering to the conditions of their parole.

If the same concept of electronic monitoring were applied to people under mandatory home isolation or quarantine, in addition to a tracking bracelet, they could be compelled to wear a smart watch to continuously monitor their body temperature, as well as their whererabouts and physical condition, around the clock.