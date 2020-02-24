Money trees: US cities find new ways of valuing urban forests

By Carey L. Biron / Thomson Reuters Foundation, WASHINGTON

Urban trees stand guard against storm damage, raise property values, boost well-being and even help other city systems like roads work more efficiently, according to urban forestry experts.

So, should city officials treat them as core infrastructure — as a utility themselves?

In the face of a warming planet and breakneck urbanization, a growing number of US policymakers and citizens are asking that question.

“We’re having a moment in our field right now, a sudden awakening,” said Ian Leahy, vice president of urban forestry at American Forests, a non-profit.

Last week Republican lawmakers proposed legislation setting a goal for the US to plant 1 trillion trees by 2050 to fight global warming.

US cities alone could plant about 400,000 of those trees, said the World Resources Institute, a Washington-based think tank. And the benefits would go well beyond carbon storage.

According to the National Tree Benefit Calculator, which uses data from the US Forest Service, a single 91cm diameter willow oak in a residential area in the DC suburbs can provide nearly US$330 in benefits per year. Those include slowing stormwater runoff, cooling air temperatures, and even boosting student achievement and public health, Leahy explained.

Citing similar benefits, the UN food agency in September announced plans to plant up to 500,000 hectares of urban forests in 90 cities across Africa and Asia by 2030.

However, even as recognition of the importance of urban forests is growing, mature city trees are dying across the US and not being replaced, Leahy said.

Of the 52.6 million hectares of urban forests across the country, 70,800 hectares die or get cut down every year, according to a 2018 study from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). That translates into at least US$96 million in lost benefits annually, the study noted.

“The on-the-ground situation is still not good,” Leahy told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Research shows urban trees have significant positive effects on both cities and their residents.

They capture more than a third of rainfall, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), easing the strain on flooding and stormwater infrastructure. Their shade helps lower energy use by nearly half, according to the EPA, while reducing carbon emissions by up to 5 percent.

Researchers have also found that trees dampen urban noise by up to 10 decibels, boost student memory skills, bring down the risk of psychiatric disorders, and even reduce crime.

Yet there often remains a gap between rhetoric and reality on the issue of urban trees, researchers and activists warn — like in the leafy DC suburb of Arlington, Virginia, which activists worry is becoming less leafy by the day.

Kit Norland of the citizen-run Arlington Tree Action Group said official figures show impervious surface area — covered in materials such as concrete and brick — has been expanding in the city by about 4 hectares per year.

“Trees are an afterthought,” she said.

However, the county does all it can, said spokeswoman Susan Kalish.

“Arlington values its trees and acts as their steward,” she said in e-mailed comments.

The county’s goal is “to plant as many trees on public property as possible based on land use and condition,” she added. “Whenever possible we replace a lost tree on public land with another tree.”