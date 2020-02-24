Rising political star aims to lure Italy further to the right

By John Follain / Bloomberg

Giorgia Meloni went from bar-tending at a Roman nightclub to leading one of Italy’s main political forces that has leapfrogged the party of her former boss, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in popularity and is even giving ally Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini a run for his money.

Just how she got so far was clear one afternoon last year at a rally in central Rome dubbed “Italy pride.”

Thousands of people packed into San Giovanni Square on Oct. 19, waving national flags and holding aloft green, white and red balloons as the three leaders who form the center-right bloc laid out their vision for Italy. The 83-year-old Berlusconi got a lukewarm reception, Salvini gave the typically combative performance his fans had come for, but it was Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, who enthralled the crowd.

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am a Christian, and you can’t take that away from me!” she roared in a speech that opponents say is eerily reminiscent of the fascist message her party traces its roots to. A pair of Italian DJs made an ironic remix of her words — instead of hurting her, it went viral with almost 9 million views on YouTube, and became the anthem of her followers.

As the Italian right comes to the fore, the League’s Salvini has grabbed most of the attention so far, but Meloni, 43, is starting to make waves. Friends and foes alike point to her charisma and say she is steely and methodical, whereas Salvini is prone to flashes of temper and miscalculation. With half a dozen regional elections set for the spring, the next few months will tell whether she can expand her party’s support.

She calls for increased public investment and infrastructure projects, opposes granting citizenship to children born in Italy to immigrants and wants army patrols to be deployed to fight crime. She is against gay marriage and is a fierce defender of Italy’s Christian heritage against “Islamization.”

PLASTER FIGURINES

Her office, on the top of parliament with a terrace overlooking central Rome, features a collection of plaster figurines she calls her “guardian angels.”

Like other right-wing female politicians, Meloni does not define herself as a feminist and rejects gender quotas as an instrument of the left. Meloni, who worked as a babysitter and bartender to pay for her studies, is fiercely pro-family. She has pushed to get support for working mothers and to encourage them to have more children in a country that is facing its worst democratic crisis since World War I.

Her ascendancy is reshaping the center-right bloc. With the sidelining of Berlusconi, its most pro-European personality despite his often-poor relations with fellow-leaders when he was premier, the alliance is becoming more euroskeptic, more critical of the euro under the influence of Salvini and Meloni.

Abroad, her profile is also rising. She traveled to Washington earlier this month to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast and will go again for the yearly Conservative Political Action Conference. She is a fan of US President Donald Trump and European right-wing leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while she frequently lashes out against French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Born to a Sicilian mother and a father from Sardinia who left the family when she was young, Meloni grew up in Garbatella, a working-class neighborhood in southern Rome founded by former dictator Benito Mussolini. The fascist heritage endured, and it was to the right that Meloni turned when her interest in politics was awakened by a surge in mafia violence.