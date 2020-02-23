Virus and protests causing expatriate families to flee Hong Kong

By Bruce Einhorn / Bloomberg

After a decade-and-a-half in Hong Kong, New Zealand native Ian Jacob is calling it quits. The owner of a construction-materials company, Jacob and his wife were worried last year about the political unrest, especially after schools were temporarily suspended.

“We watched as the situation got worse and worse,” he said.

With classes suspended again amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the prospect of more home schooling for their 10-year-old daughter pushed them to take refuge in Auckland, New Zealand.

They plan to move back there for good once the school year ends in Hong Kong, Jacob said.

“It’s just becoming an unstable environment to raise a child in,” he said.

The debate about leaving Hong Kong — which began for many expatriates during the unrest of last summer and fall — has taken on a greater urgency with the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed many lives globally and caused companies in the financial hub to require employees to work from home.

Critics accuse Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) government of mishandling the latest crisis compared with Singapore, which has kept schools open.

An exodus by expatriates such as Jacob could further damage an economy already reeling from the unrest and COVID-19, with visitor numbers plunging and unemployment rising.

Hong Kongers who come from elsewhere play outsized roles in finance, law and other service industries that make the territory a global business capital.

About 690,000 foreigners and non-Hong Kong Chinese live in the territory, accounting for about 9.5 percent of the population, according to the 2016 census. Half were from the Philippines and Indonesia, the main sources of domestic helpers, while about 35,000 were from the UK and 14,800 from the US.

The territory’s population at the end of last year fell 0.1 percent from a count in the middle of the year, the first decline in almost two decades, data released on Tuesday by the government showed.

There was a net outflow of Hong Kongers — excluding one-way permit holders from China — of 29,200 last year, compared with a net inflow of 23,000 in the 12-month period ending in the middle of last year.

Although there are no statistics on the number considering permanent moves, there is growing anecdotal evidence of a shift in sentiment among expatriates. Relocation companies are seeing a spike in inquiries about overseas moves, with growing predictions that the political stalemate is likely to lead to more instability.

As the territory combats the COVID-19 outbreak, the political situation “could well worsen in the days and weeks ahead,” risk consultancy Steve Vickers and Associates said in a Feb. 11 report.

There were at least 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hong Kong as of yesterday, fewer than in Japan or Singapore, and two deaths.

That is enough to create widespread fear. Many employees are working from home and restaurants are struggling. Panic buying has emptied supermarkets, with bare shelves where toilet paper and hand sanitizer used to be.

Links International Relocation had a 45 percent increase in inquiries about moves in the second week of this month, compared with a year earlier, Hong Kong-based managing director Patrick O’Donnell said.

The government’s announcement on Feb. 13 that schools would remain closed until the middle of next month — at least — is likely to prompt more families to relocate, he said.