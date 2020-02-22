A political counterrevolution is brewing in the UK and Europe

By Pankaj Mishra / Bloomberg Opinion

Behind the headlines about Brexit, a counterrevolution has quietly occurred in the UK. Its reverberations seemed certain to reach beyond the English Channel when last week the guillotine unexpectedly came down on British chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid.

Javid, a devotee of the libertarian philosopher Ayn Rand and alumnus of Deutsche Bank, was edged out of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet largely because he seemed too much a foot soldier of the ideological revolution that occurred in the 1980s in, first, the UK, and then, the US.

In that upheaval, the individualist free-marketeering of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and former US president Ronald Reagan became dominant across the West.

Thatcher aimed to “roll back the frontiers of the state.”

Her ideological kin Reagan claimed that “government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”

In this view, the primary, if not the only, legitimate economic role of the government is to guarantee price stability rather than to intervene repeatedly to stem inequality and protect the weakest members of the population.

However, today many citizens buffeted by global economic headwinds have come to see government yet again as a necessary player in the national economy.

Javid is actually the latest casualty of the counterrevolutionary urge to overthrow obsolete pieties. The much bigger victims have been left-leaning political parties across Europe, such as the Labour Party, the creator of the UK’s welfare state. Rebranded as “New Labour” under former British prime minister Tony Blair, it embraced Thatcherism — to the point where Thatcher identified Blair as her heir.

During its 13 years in power, “New Labour” pushed through Thatcher-style deregulation and privatization, often disguising it through “public-private partnerships.”

Failing to check deindustrialization, or rising social inequality, it started to lose the party’s traditional working-class voting base in the manufacturing and mining districts of northern England.

Claiming to be Blair’s “true heir,” former British prime minister David Cameron, together with former British chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne, more aggressively advanced policies of “austerity” that further shrunk the remnants of the welfare state.

The eventual outcome of Thatcherism on steroids was Brexit: a furious rejection by the working class of a long ideological status quo that seemed to benefit only a rich metropolitan minority.

An early beneficiary of the anti-establishment mood was Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who, in elections held one year after the Brexit referendum, dramatically increased his party’s share of the vote.

Corbyn belonged to the marginalized left wing of the Labour Party, which had always seen the EU as an enforcer of free-market fundamentalism, drastically constraining the UK’s ability to intervene in the economy.

Accepting that Brexit had to get done, Corbyn offered in his popular election manifesto of 2017 a bonanza of spending promises.

The manifesto was groundbreaking not only because it broke with the Thatcherite orthodoxy of non-intervention that for decades had prevailed inside the Labour Party.

It was extraordinary also because the Conservative Party, traditionally the representative of big business and the landed aristocracy, rushed to imitate Corbyn’s rhetoric and to disown Thatcherism, claiming in its own manifesto that “we do not believe in untrammeled free markets” and that “we reject the cult of selfish individualism.”