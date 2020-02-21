The Liberty Times Editorial: Addressing population problems

The nation’s population problems have gradually come to the fore over the past few years, with the most attention being focused on the falling fertility rate and aging population.

While campaigning for the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, many politicians and parties put forward their ideas about these issues.

Some suggested that the state should pay for the care of children from birth to six years old, and one or two parties went further by calling for the state to pay for the upkeep of everyone older than 75.

If these policy proposals were put into practice, the state would have to feed, clothe and house everyone in their infancy and old age.

Although Taiwanese society has not yet achieved the ideals of Confucius’ “Great Unity,” where “the old are cared for until death and children are nurtured,” it is going to make great strides toward the ideals of a welfare state where people are cared for “from the cradle to the grave.”

These policy proposals might be well-intentioned and sound very attractive. The question is, are they reasonable and can the state afford to pay for the upkeep of so many people?

The nation faces serious population problems, as can be seen from a range of statistics and phenomena. The most serious problem is the falling fertility rate, with each Taiwanese woman, on average, giving birth to 1.13 babies in her lifetime. This figure is lower than the 2.1 children per woman required to maintain a stable population, and far lower than the global average of 2.42.

Taiwan’s fertility rate is the third-lowest in the world, above only Macau and Singapore. A low fertility rate naturally leads to a low birthrate, which in Taiwan stands at just eight births per 1,000 of population per year. This figure is also among the lowest in the world.

The fewer children born, the slower the population will grow. Although Taiwan’s 0.15 percent population growth rate is higher than that of Japan, it is still among the world’s lowest.

While the nation’s birthrate has been falling, its population has been aging faster. The median age in Taiwan is 40.3, which is about 10 years higher than the global median age of 30.6.

Two years ago, the number of Taiwanese aged 65 or older overtook those aged 14 or younger. This is a major indicator of an aging population. In that year the proportion of Taiwanese aged 65 or older reached 14.4 percent, marking Taiwan becoming an aged society.

In 2026, the nation is set to become a super-aged society, as people aged 65 or older would exceed 20 percent of the population.

Taiwan has gone very quickly through the stages of an aging and now aged society. In 14 years, half of the nation’s population is set to be older than 50. Taiwan is aging much faster than many countries that developed earlier.

The government has predicted that there would be fewer births than deaths this year, causing the natural population growth rate to change from positive to negative.

Within a decade, the nation’s total population is forecast to shrink to less than 20 million. In 15 years, it would further shrink to between 16 million and a little more than 18 million — 20 to 30 percent less than today.

The number of people of working age — between 15 and 64 years old — peaked in 2015. Since then, an aging population and falling birthrate have caused it to decline with each passing year.