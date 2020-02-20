Medical workers deserve praise

By Tsai Hsiu-nan 蔡秀男

In response to a controversy surrounding charter flights evacuating Taiwanese from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwanese medical personnel on Feb. 7 launched an online petition calling on the government to stick to the bottom line of disease prevention.

The petition garnered the signatures of more than 110,000 healthcare professionals in just 24 hours.

Two days later, Taiwan Counter Contagious Diseases Society president Wang Jen-hsien (王任賢), whose name also appears on the list of physicians on the Web site of Beijing Jingdu Children’s Hospital, answered reporters’ questions on TV and published an opinion piece in the Chinese-language China Times in which he spouted nonsense, and blasted Taiwanese medical staff who have been doing their best to save lives and solve the nation’s urgent needs.

Wang’s criticism has aroused public fury and elicited a strong backlash throughout Taiwan. To set the record straight and ensure a correct understanding of the facts, a few issues need to be clarified.

In the opinion piece, Wang accused Li Wenliang (李文亮), a whistle-blowing Chinese physician who died due to the virus in Wuhan on Feb. 7, of contravening Chinese law by sounding the alarm about the disease outbreak to his friends through Chinese messaging app WeChat on Dec. 30 last year.

“Disclosing an epidemic at one’s discretion before the outbreak is officially announced by the government is, of course, against the law,” Wang wrote.

Absurdly, Wang’s view essentially chimes in with the views of China’s authoritarian government, and shows a crude understanding of the situation and a lack of legal common sense.

Before the outbreak, Li posted a message about the disease in a closed WeChat group chat for physicians inside the hospital only to remind his colleagues to be careful. He did not publicly spread the information, nor were the recipients members of the general public.

Therefore, Li did not breach medical ethics or the principle of privacy protection, nor did he contravene relevant laws and regulations.

Wang also criticized Taiwan’s medical sector, calling it a “rotten strawberry” that cannot stand pressure and saying that “Taiwan is now fighting a quarantine battle, but its medical staff have gotten cold feet even before the real disease-prevention battle begins. What makes them different from a rotten strawberry that is soft and mushy even when pressure is not exerted on it? While China consolidates the whole nation’s efforts to support Wuhan, Taiwan’s medical sector runs as soon as a little pressure escapes the pressure cooker. They are causing Taiwan to lose face in front of the whole world.”

Wang is wrong in making these accusations. In fact, Taiwan’s medical sector took preventive action late last month and the nation’s healthcare professionals are certainly not of the kind to “run away.”

Wang’s stance also begs the question as to whether he is helping Taiwan or Beijing to fight the disease.

Wang, who apparently cares so much about China, only proved his own ignorance of the real situation by making such irresponsible remarks.

Wang made another mistake when he criticized the petition, which calls on the government not to receive patients from Wuhan without imposing any restrictions.

Taiwan’s medical professionals are fully justified in measuring their capacity and not going beyond it, so that they can safeguard the nation’s medical resources, protect the public and prevent the healthcare system from collapsing, which would affect patients who ought to be placed under proper care.